Is Overseas Education (SGX:RQ1) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Overseas Education Limited (SGX:RQ1) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Overseas Education's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Overseas Education had S$116.2m in debt in September 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it also had S$29.4m in cash, and so its net debt is S$86.8m.

A Look At Overseas Education's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Overseas Education had liabilities of S$35.3m due within a year, and liabilities of S$120.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of S$29.4m and S$1.77m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by S$124.2m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's S$122.5m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Overseas Education's debt is 3.1 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.7 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Even more troubling is the fact that Overseas Education actually let its EBIT decrease by 5.7% over the last year. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Overseas Education can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.