Prison cells to be rented overseas to combat jail overcrowding

Alex Chalk, Rishi Sunak and Damian Hinds, the prisons minister, are understood to have discussed emergency measures at a crisis meeting

Ministers are to rent prison cells overseas to help tackle the overcrowding crisis in Britain’s jails.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, was expected to announce the plan on Tuesday as figures showed there were only 258 places left in the adult male prison estate.

The Government is expected to argue that the “innovative” approach is necessary to enable the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to continue to take offenders convicted or remanded by the courts.

It is thought the policy is at an early stage and officials stressed that any agreement with a foreign government to rent prison places should not undermine the core principles of the British prison system.

The move comes on top of the Government’s plans to create 20,000 extra prison places by the mid 2020s but amid concerns that planning rows could delay their construction.

The Telegraph revealed two weeks ago that men’s prisons in England and Wales are at risk of overflowing for the first time in 15 years because police have been ordered to put 400 cells on permanent standby.

All options considered to expand places

Figures on Tuesday showed that male jails are 258 places short of being full to their maximum capacity after the numbers of prisoners rose past 84,100 on Friday.

It is understood that the MoJ has told police forces to set aside 400 cells to take prisoners immediately to cope with any overflow.

The last time that prisons came so close to reaching full capacity was in June 2007 under Tony Blair’s administration.

To cope with the crisis, it began an emergency early release of more than 1,500 prisoners before they had completed their sentences. About 25,000 “non-dangerous” prisoners serving sentences under four years were eligible.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is understood to have discussed emergency measures with Mr Chalk and Damian Hinds, the prisons minister, at a crisis meeting in No 10 two weeks ago.

But government sources said ministers were determined to avoid repeating Labour’s enforced early release of thousands of prisoners before a general election. Instead, the sources said they were considering all options to expand prison places.

The MoJ has already ordered fast-track refurbishment of empty cells in prisons including HMP Liverpool and HMP Birmingham, and is putting in 1,000 rapid deployment cells to 18 jails across the country. These are pre-constructed blocks that can be dropped into spare land inside jails.

The MoJ has also changed the release rules for offenders serving under four years in jail so that they can be freed from jail earlier on electronic tags and subject to home curfews. Hundreds have so far become eligible for the scheme.

