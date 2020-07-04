Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) a worthy investment right now? Prominent investors were becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that OSG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). OSG was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with OSG holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Now let's take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

How are hedge funds trading Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in OSG over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.