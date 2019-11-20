An Oversimplified, Misleading Argument about Inequality and Taxes

The United States has a progressive income-tax system. What this means is that the tax rate paid on a dollar of income depends on how much income is earned. As income reaches higher thresholds, each dollar above those thresholds is taxed at a higher rate. As a result, those earning higher incomes pay a higher average tax rate.

Or at least that’s how the system is supposed to work. In their provocative new book, The Triumph of Injustice: How the Rich Dodge Taxes and How to Make Them Pay, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman argue that in effect, the U.S. operates under a flat-tax model in which the average tax rate is about the same for all Americans regardless of income. (This is the “injustice” of their title). According to the book, despite the fact that the tax code is designed to be progressive, high-income earners are not paying higher rates. Saez and Zucman argue that the solution to this problem is to make the tax code more progressive, close its loopholes, work with international partners to make corporate tax rates consistent throughout the world, and introduce a wealth tax. This, they say, would help the system function as it was designed to and reduce income inequality.

The book is aimed at a popular audience and is certainly likely to garner a lot of attention in the upcoming election season. This is especially true given its advocacy of a wealth tax, which dovetails with the proposals of progressive presidential candidates such as Senator Elizabeth Warren. But unfortunately, there is not much to recommend in its authors’ arguments. The book does not adhere to standard practices within economics for determining who pays a particular tax and, in fact, isn’t always consistent even within the methodology Saez and Zucman chose. Their overview of the history of U.S. tax policy is overly simplistic and ignores broader issues of fiscal capacity. And they sometimes contradict themselves in the service of their narrative.

* * *

Since the policy conclusions of the book are predicated on the assertion that the U.S. effectively has a flat-tax system, I will begin with an assessment of that claim. In principle, it sounds easy to figure out average tax rates: You take the amount of taxes paid and divide it by the amount of income earned. But in practice, it is much more complicated than that. For example, some income that people receive is in the form of wages and salaries, and some is in the form of government transfer payments. Should these transfers be included as income or not? In addition, economists have long emphasized that the statutory incidence of the tax is not the same as its economic incidence (i.e., who actually pays its cost). It is therefore important to dig into the assumptions underlying the book’s central assertion to see where, empirically, it comes from and why it is so different from other estimates in the relevant literature.

Let’s start with government transfers. Saez and Zucman do not include such transfers (with the exception of Social Security) in income. In addition, they do not include refundable tax credits in their calculation of total taxes paid. These are very important when it comes to computing the sales-taxes component of a person’s total tax liability. To understand why, consider an individual who earned $10,000 in income and received $10,000 in transfers from the government. Their total post-transfer income is $20,000. Suppose that they consumed this entire amount and paid a sales tax rate of 5 percent. They would pay sales taxes totaling $1,000, which is 5 percent of their consumption and 5 percent of their post-transfer income. However, according to Saez and Zucman’s methodology, this individual’s tax rate would be 10 percent (1,000/10,000), because transfer income would be eliminated from the denominator. In other words, what Saez and Zucman are doing is using post-transfer consumption data and pre-transfer income to calculate the share of income paid in consumption taxes. This methodological choice is hard to justify. Without the transfer, the individual in my example would not have been able to consume as much as they did. The transfer clearly plays a role in terms of how much they pay in taxes, but is not included in the income used to calculate their tax rate by Saez and Zucman. What’s more, not counting transfers in the income figure used to calculate a person’s tax rate systematically raises the rates of those receiving government transfers. In fact, as earned income gets closer and closer to zero, an individual’s tax rate would approach infinity in the methodology used by Saez and Zucman. To the authors’ credit, they are aware of this problem. But to resolve it, they simply remove any individual earning less than $7,250 from their sample, which weakens their claim.