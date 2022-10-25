Oversold China Stocks Poised for Rebound, Technical Charts Show

1
Jeanny Yu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks may find respite after a dramatic selloff Monday caused the country’s benchmark indexes to plunge through key technical support levels, signaling a potential bounce.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Index and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index have both breached levels that in the past have triggered a rebound. The two gauges fell the most since the 2008 global financial crisis on Monday after President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists during the Party Congress.

Still, investors remain bearish, as reflected by a sudden jump in one-month and three-month volatility skew on Monday, as investors ramped up demand for bearish options that benefit from stock losses, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Chinese stocks traded in Hong Kong swung between gains and losses in early trade, while the mainland CSI 300 Index fell as much as 0.3%.

Here are three charts to watch for clues on market direction:

The benchmark Hang Seng Index punched through a long-term trend line that supported the index through downturns including the Asian financial crisis in the 1990s, the end of the Dot-com bubble in the early 2000s and the 2008 financial crisis. The index has usually rebounded after trading close to the trend line in the past.

Both the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng Index have dropped below the lower Bollinger band and the 14-day Relative Strength Index, which usually signals a market has been oversold. When the indexes breached the pattern in March this year, they staged a rebound lasting almost three months.

One possible zone of support comes from a cluster of Fibonacci levels, which capture retracements of rallies of the Hang Seng Index historically. The next support level to watch could be its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its historical high, at around 12,827, which supported the index during the 2008 crisis.

(Updates with market moves in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Toshiba Valued at $16 Billion by JIP In Takeover Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is considering a takeover of Toshiba Corp. at a valuation of about 2.4 trillion yen ($16.1 billion) in what could be Asia’s biggest buyout this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoo

  • Oil Steadies as Market Tightness Vies With Slowdown Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders assessed near-term supply tightness in the crude market and broad appetite for risk assets including commodities. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapWest Texas Interme

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Phil

  • China makes it easier for firms to borrow from overseas as yuan drops

    China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator on Tuesday raised the cross-border macro prudential adjustment ratio for corporates and financial institutions, making it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas markets. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it raised a parameter on cross-border corporate financing under its macro-prudential assessments to 1.25 from 1.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $287.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day.

  • Embattled London Metal Exchange Is Headed Into Yet Another Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange has faced a firestorm of criticism this year, and it’s about to get even worse.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapThe 145-year-old bourse is already taking heat from

  • PBOC Adjusts Cross-Border Borrowing Rules to Allow More Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank adjusted rules to allow companies to borrow more from overseas, enabling more foreign capital inflows at a time when the currency is plunging to fresh 2008 lows against the dollar. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally

  • China ETFs Tumble on Xi’s Power Play

    Ishares, KraneShares funds drop as government’s moves worry investors.

  • Farmland Partners (FPI) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

    Farmland Partners (FPI) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 150% and 13.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' claim to U.N. as West rejects it as false

    The United States warned on Monday there would be severe consequences if Russia used a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, while Russia took its claim that Kyiv was planning to deploy a "dirty bomb" to the United Nations. With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, top Russian officials phoned Western counterparts on Sunday and Monday to tell them of Moscow's suspicions.

  • Yellen Flags Potential for Buybacks of Treasury Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen flagged the potential for buybacks of certain US government securities, after her department quizzed market participants on the potential for the maneuver to improve liquidity in the market.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer R

  • Dollar eases amid bets on less hawkish Fed; sterling firm

    The safe-haven U.S. dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world's biggest economy, while risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain's prime minister. Sterling edged toward this month's highs, while the euro threatened to hit $0.99 for the first time since Oct. 6 ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting. The yen held firm on the stronger side of 149 per dollar following two consecutive days of suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention straddling the weekend.

  • Markets rise ahead of the close, Chinese stocks suffer losses

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how markets fared on Monday, with Chinese stocks among the biggest laggards.

  • Tesla Discloses Bitcoin Gains, Inventories, and Other Tidbits

    Electric-vehicle giant Tesla filed its quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. There are things for bulls and bears alike to digest.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most undervalued value stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now. 2022 has been an unfavorable year for stocks so far due to rampant inflation and high interest […]

  • The Best Performances From The "Game Of Thrones" Cast Post-"Game Of Thrones"

    What the cast has been up to post-beheadings, poisonings, stabbings, and being burned alive by a dragon.View Entire Post ›

  • City Council President Paul Krekorian will not excuse Kevin de León's council absences

    The embattled politician had asked for permission to skip L.A. City Council meetings in the wake of the scandal.

  • 10 Trending Stocks to Watch Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 trending stocks to watch today. If you want to see some more companies on the list, go directly to 5 Trending Stocks to Watch Today. U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, with all three key indices in green as of 01:20 PM ET. On […]

  • Dow Jones Rallies After Key Economic Data; Tesla Dives After Cutting China Prices

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied Monday after key economic data. Tesla stock skidded after cutting prices in China.

  • BOJ easing and govt FX intervention not contradictory - Finance Minister Suzuki

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday there was no policy contradiction between the finance ministry's yen-buying to support the currency and the Bank of Japan printing money to sustain its ultra-loose monetary policy. "Monetary easing aimed at sustainable and stable price hikes including wage growth, and currency intervention in response to excessive market moves, are different in terms of policy objectives, and thus they are not contradictory," Suzuki said. Suzuki made the remarks at a news conference when asked whether the BOJ's monetary easing may cause excessive yen weakening and whether the policy mix between the government and the central bank was having the intended effects.