Overstock: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) _ Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $684 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $56 million, or $1.24 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

Overstock shares have climbed 84% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed ninefold in the last 12 months.

