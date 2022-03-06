Overstock.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSTK) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Overstock.com's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Overstock.com is:

23% = US$172m ÷ US$744m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Overstock.com's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Overstock.com has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 37% net income growth seen by Overstock.com was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Overstock.com's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 28%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Overstock.com's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Overstock.com Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Overstock.com doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Overstock.com's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

