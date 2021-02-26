Overstuffed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill endangers future growth and prosperity: Kasich

John Kasich, Opinion contributor
·6 min read

Outrageous! That’s my shocked reaction after looking deep into details of the $1.9 billion coronavirus relief package Congress is considering. Outrageous, not because I’m against valid and much-needed COVID relief for individuals and businesses truly hurt by this pandemic. And not because increased spending isn’t needed for testing, vaccine distribution and other health care responses to the virus.

But money to help those with real needs will likely add up to less than half of the bloated spending that’s been crammed into this package in the guise of “relief.” Every unwarranted, special-interest dollar stuffed into this bill adds an additional burden to our already unsustainable national debt. Yet few Americans seem to mind. The debt has disappeared as a public concern in a national fit of amnesia — even as it grows by leaps and bounds.

The debt poses a grave threat to our democracy, economy and peace of mind. The federal government’s addiction to unrestrained spending and our disregard for the destructive impact of growing debt poses an increasing risk of fiscal crisis, lower income, higher interest payments and a weakened ability to respond to other urgent problems. It’s a bomb that could explode at any time if Americans and our elected leaders don’t wake up. Stripping this coronavirus relief package back to essentials is a good place to start.

Deficits depress growth and prosperity

As a well-known “budget hawk” during my 18 years in Congress and two terms as governor of Ohio, I’ve made budget issues a priority throughout my career. And while I’ve been troubled by the federal debt for a long time now, I’ve never seen more ominous signs of crisis than those I’m seeing today.

Just for starters: The Congressional Budget Office recently projected that sometime this year, the total federal debt will exceed the size of the entire U.S. economy. If current laws governing taxes and spending generally remain unchanged, the CBO projects that the federal budget deficit will total $2.3 trillion this year and federal debt will reach 102% of the U.S. gross domestic product. By that measure, we’re headed for the second worst deficit since the wartime spending of 1945, a terrifying omen of even greater deficits to come.

Here's what to cut: President Biden, right-size your COVID-19 relief plan

Even worse, these frightening numbers were calculated before factoring in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Money for a bridge and the arts belongs in a different bill, as does most of the $129 billion for K-12 education — especially since CBO estimates the great bulk of it wouldn't be spent until after the pandemic. Yet even if this overstuffed package is scaled back to necessities, it will be one more heavy straw on the camel’s back.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 17, 2020.
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 17, 2020.

Some will tell you “there’s nothing to see here,” that deficits don’t matter, and that Democrats and Republicans alike have ignored them for years. For an example of the latter, I can point to the 2017 tax cuts, which were never counterbalanced with sufficient cuts in spending. But I’ve always believed that deficits, debt and their root cause, uncontrolled spending, truly do matter because they hold back economic growth and national prosperity. They affect far more than the federal government and its programs. Their economic corrosion eventually spreads throughout our economy, to businesses large and small, and to America’s standing in the world.

Pandemic relief: What is the most important step Joe Biden can immediately take to address COVID?

Perhaps few are taking this crisis seriously because of a misguided sense that America can just print more money as it’s needed and painlessly spend its way out of insolvency. But that is like thinking we can repeal the law of gravity. These deficits and debt will have to be borne by our children and grandchildren. It is our urgent obligation to stop this endless buildup of debt by reordering federal priorities, balancing the budget and getting spending under control.

Don't bend to extremes on left or right

All that may seem impossible, given today's political climate. But there are strategies that have succeeded. The White House and Congress used them more than 20 years ago, the last time the federal budget was balanced, when I was chair of the House Budget Committee. More recently, a similar approach helped us make historic budget headway when I was governor of Ohio. Here’s how it worked back then and, with some effort, can be made to work now:

Strip out the politics. Be fair-minded. Drop any favoritism, examine every program and ask whether it should exist, whether it should be privatized, whether a public-private partnership can take on the responsibility. The federal government must be willing to decentralize and send some responsibilities (like highways) back to the states. Think in terms of the 21st century, where reform should be the order of the day.

Believe that good governing produces good politics. It doesn’t work the other way around. I’ve learned that successful budget-setting requires looking at the problems real people are facing, then working to fix them without regard to who’s going to scream the loudest or what special interests might be upset. You simply look at the problems, then come up solutions that work for people.

►Ignore the extremes. That gets more difficult every year, but it has to be done. Otherwise, bending to the extremes, both left and right, will lead to endless gridlock, even greater deficits and crushing debt. Bipartisanship and moderation have become dirty words to the dug-in margins of both political parties. But both those qualities will be essential if we’re ever to see a balanced federal budget and get this deficit monster under control.

One final bit of advice to budget negotiators: Just climb up, seize the high moral ground and work to solve problems. Believe me, it’s worked before. It can — and it must — work now.

John R. Kasich, governor of Ohio from 2011-2019, served in the House from 1983-2001 and chaired the House Budget Committee from 1995-2001. Follow him on Twitter: @JohnKasich

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 relief bill will drive up deficits and damage America's future

Recommended Stories

  • Biden tells Americans not to let their guards down as new COVID-19 variants spread

    "This is not a victory lap. Everything is not fixed. We have a long way to go," Biden said at an event honoring 50 million vaccine shots in his term.

  • NY prosecutors have Trump tax returns

    Eighteen months after a subpoena was issued for Donald Trump’s tax returns - the Manhattan District Attorney has them in hand. A spokesman for the office on Thursday confirmed that District Attorney Cyrus Vance has other financial records, too, as part of a criminal probe into the former president and his family-run Trump Organization. The prosecutor’s office obtained the stacks of records - including eight years of tax returns - on Monday, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump's latest attempt to keep his longtime accounting firm from turning them over. Trump has long maintained the investigation is baseless and political: TRUMP: (August 3, 2020) "This is just a continuation of the witch hunt. It's Democrat stuff.” Vance's investigation initially focused on hush money paid by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The two women said they had sexual encounters with Trump, which he denied.In court filings, Vance later suggested the probe had expanded… and could focus on potential bank, tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records.

  • Car data recorder will aid in Woods crash probe

    The event data recorder, sometimes known as a ‘black box’, will help investigators determine what happened when Tiger Woods crashed his car. (Feb. 25)

  • Key Biden aide said pandemic was 'best thing that ever happened to him', book says

    Anita Dunn said privately what aides ‘would never say in public’Cautious campaigning won Covid battle with TrumpUS politics – live coverage Joe Biden and Anita Dunn wear masks as they leave the Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on 19 October. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images A senior adviser to Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign for president believed “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to him”, a new book reports. It was, the authors add, a necessarily private comment that “campaign officials believed but would never say in public” as the US reeled from the impact of the pandemic amid hospitals stretched to breaking and with deaths mounting and the economy falling off a cliff. The remark, made to “an associate” by Anita Dunn, a Washington powerbroker who the Atlantic called “The Mastermind Behind Biden’s No-Drama Approach to Trump”, is reported in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. The first major book on the 2020 election, a campaign indelibly marked by the coronavirus, will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. This week, President Biden commemorated the 500,000th US Covid death with solemn ceremony and a request that Americans “remember those we lost and those we left behind”. Allen and Parnes, of NBC News and the Hill, also collaborated on Shattered, a similarly speedy history of Hillary Clinton’s White House run in 2016. In their new book they record Biden’s view of his predecessor in her defeat by Trump – he thought her a “terrible candidate” – and the views of Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017, as the 2020 campaign unfolded. Obama first “seemed to be enamored with a former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke”, Allen and Parnes write, then later told Biden’s aides he feared his friend, aged 77 when the primary began, would only succeed in embarrassing himself and tarnishing a distinguished Washington career. But Dunn’s reported comment points to what became the dominant theme of the election. As the pandemic capsized Trump along with the economy Biden, through a much more cautious approach to campaigning and basic public health concerns, appealed to voters as the right man to manage a recovery. Trump sought to hammer Biden for “hiding in his basement” – a reference to Biden’s decision to rarely leave home in Wilmington, Delaware, instead campaigning virtually while the president held rallies and ignored public health guidelines. But such attacks did not hit home. Though “both Trump and Biden were comfortable with the stylistic and substantive contrasts of their … responses to the coronavirus”, Allen and Parnes write, “Trump led loudly, Biden calmly said Trump misled”. Like many members of his family and inner circle, Trump contracted the virus. He was reportedly more seriously ill than was publicly admitted. Biden stayed healthy and won the electoral college 306-232 and the popular vote by more than 7m. Dunn, 63, is a veteran of six Democratic campaigns and three winning ones, having worked for Obama in 2008 and 2012. She has not taken a role in the Biden administration and according to her own consulting firm, SKDK, is “currently on leave … expected to return later this year”. According to the profile published by the Atlantic in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s win in November, Dunn “came of age in the time when aides were neither seen nor heard … and still values discretion above almost all else”.

  • Bryan Cranston Lists Eco-Friendly Beach House for $5 Million

    The Breaking Bad star completed the modern Ventura County home during the final season of the show

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

    Fisher has said being with Cohen is like "winning the lottery" ... even if she has to deal with his many shenanigans.

  • Republican lawmaker joins Democrats condemning MTG for attacks on Democrat over transgender child

    It’s the latest scandal involving the controversial Georgia rep

  • Family: Navy vet died after police knelt on his neck

    A Navy veteran who was going through an episode of paranoia died after a Northern California police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, his family said Tuesday. The family of Angelo Quinto called police on Dec. 23 because the 30-year-old was suffering a mental health crisis and needed help.

  • Greece investigates reports theatre director accused of rape taught refugee children

    A prosecutor has ordered an investigation into reports that migrant children were taught acting classes by the former artistic director of Greece's National Theatre, now facing child rape allegations, a migration ministry official said on Monday. Dimitris Lignadis turned himself in on Saturday following an arrest warrant issued after lawsuits were filed against him by two men who say he raped them when they were minors. The Migration Ministry's special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors, Irini Agapidaki, told Reuters she had asked the prosecutor to investigate reports in newspapers and on social media that children staying in shelters had taken acting lessons with Lignadis in 2017-18.

  • Thousands rally in Armenia after PM warns of coup attempt

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday, and thousands took to the streets of the capital to support him after the army demanded he and his government resign. Russia, an ally of Armenia which has a military base in Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic and called for the situation to be resolved peacefully and within the constitution. Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

  • Ukraine says Russian hackers attack web-based state document system

    Ukraine accused an unnamed group of Russian hackers on Wednesday of trying to disseminate malicious documents through a web-based system on which government documents are circulated, but did not say whether any damage was caused. Kyiv has previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine, which Russia denies. The aim of the attack was to contaminate information resources on the System of Electronic Interaction of Executive Bodies, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said in a statement.

  • Israel sharing some COVID vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic

    Israel said on Tuesday it was giving small amounts of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian-run territories as well as to several countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not name which countries in a statement announcing the move. But the government of Guatemala - which opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem last year - said it was expecting to receive 5,000 doses from Israel on Thursday.

  • India, China complete troop pullout from lake area

    Indian and Chinese troops have completed a pullout from a lake area on their disputed border in the western Himalayas, setting the scene for disengagement at other friction points, the two countries said on Sunday. Thousands of soldiers have been facing off since April on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de facto border, including at the glacial Pangong Tso lake. On Saturday, the two commanders met to review the pullout.

  • Take note: At 26-6, Utah Jazz are the NBA's best team so far

    Looking at individual stats reveals nothing about the Utah Jazz. Take note: The Jazz are off to the best start in franchise history, are on pace to shatter the NBA record for 3-pointers made per game, have won 20 of their last 22 games and just handed the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers their worst loss of the season. “They’re the hottest team in the league,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after his team, which was without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, lost 114-89 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

  • Iran says it hopes South Korea, Japan will release $1 billion in blocked funds

    Iran expressed hope on Tuesday that South Korea and Japan would agree to release about $1 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the two countries because of U.S. sanctions, but South Korea said it still needed to discuss the matter with the United States. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had reached preliminary agreements with the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea on the fund releases.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • Tom Holland on his new film 'Cherry' and whether Spider-Man's mask counts as PPE

    Tom Holland chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about his new film "Cherry" while filming his third solo "Spider-Man" film.