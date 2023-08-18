Divers search Douglas reservoir for a possible missing person after kayak found overturned

Crews will continue searching the waters of a Douglas reservoir after an overturned kayak was found Thursday afternoon.

Douglas Police say an unoccupied and overturned green and black kayak was spotted around 2:30 p.m. on the big side of the Whitins Reservoir.

After the initial investigation, police say there was reason to believe that there may be a missing person in the water.

Law enforcement officials launched an extensive water search but did not locate the individual.

Divers will resume the search at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

If this is your kayak or you know who it belongs to, you’re asked to contact the police at 508-476-3333.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW