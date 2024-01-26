Overturned tractor trailer closes I-65 North near Harding Place in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 65 northbound near Harding Place is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the crash was reported at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. All northbound lanes of I-65 are closed as authorities work to clear the crash.

TDOT estimates the crash to be cleared by 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

