What the overturning of California’s assault weapons ban means for America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lois Beckett and Abené Clayton
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

In a polarizing decision on Friday night, a federal judge struck down California’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violated Americans’ constitutional right to own guns for self protection. In the 94-page decision, Judge Roger Benitez compared an AR-15 rifle to a “Swiss army knife” and falsely claimed that more Californians had died from the Covid-19 vaccine than from mass shootings.

Although the decision has sparked outrage in California, it has the potential to have a much broader national impact. If the case is appealed to the supreme court, the court’s new conservative majority could use the legal battle to rule that banning military-style “assault weapons” is unconstitutional, undermining the Biden administration’s endorsement of a national ban.

Here’s what you need to know about the decision:

What did the judge rule?

California’s longstanding rule prohibits the manufacturing, purchasing, and possession of firearms that are categorized as assault weapons. Judge Benitez, who was nominated to the bench by George W Bush in 2003 and has a history of siding with gun lobbyists on matters such as background checks and magazine capacity limits, found that California’s restrictions violate the second amendment. Among other arguments, he reasons that the state’s goal to prevent mass shootings via the ban puts residents at risk of not having the means to defend themselves against home intruders.

Related: ‘Disgusting slap in the face’: California governor slams judge as assault weapons ban overturned

Does the decision come as a surprise?

California judges have mostly shared a consensus on the constitutionality of state gun laws, including restrictions on high-capacity magazines and mandated background checks. But Benitez is an “extreme outlier”, said Ari Freilich, the state policy director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Benitez previously decided to toss out California’s 10-round magazine capacity limit and blocked background checks for ammunition sales.

Freilich also points to a rule in the southern district court of California that refers cases to judges with prior experience in dealing with whatever issue is at hand. In the case of the state’s most contested gun laws, this means that gun cases in this particular court tend to end up on Benitez’s docket.

“The gun lobby’s strategy is to file identical cases in many courts and hope they strike gold and get a judge that will side with their radical thoughts,” Freilich said. “Most judges kick these claims out of court in the early stages. But this one extreme outlier, Judge Benitez, has continued to put decades of progress in peril.”

What does this change right now?

For the moment, not much. The state’s current assault weapon ban will still be in effect until California’s appeals court hands down a final ruling that will apply to the entire state. The judge put in place a 30-day stay – which suspends any implementation – so that the state attorney general, Rob Bonta, can file an appeal. There is a conflicting ruling in the state’s central district court that upheld the state’s current assault weapon restriction, which means the fate of this policy will probably be decided by a panel of judges in the ninth circuit court of appeals.

While the ninth circuit used to be “famously liberal” and would typically reverse any pro-gun rulings by lower courts, the appointment of new judges by Donald Trump has made the appeals court “much more balanced”, making the court’s ruling on the assault weapon ban case less clear, said Adam Winkler, a firearms law expert at the University of California Los Angeles. No matter what the ninth circuit rules, the case could be appealed to the US supreme court, where several conservative justices have signaled their eagerness to revisit second amendment cases.

What do we know about how effective the ban was?

Though continued high-profile mass shootings have called the efficacy of California’s strict gun laws into question, gun violence prevention advocates contend that the state’s restrictions on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons can mean the difference between a single-victim shooting and mass casualty event.

Nationally, though, handguns are used in the majority of gun murders, with rifles listed as the murder weapon in fewer than 4% of murders from 2010 to 2014, according to FBI data.

“While bans on military-style weapons are very popular in the gun safety movement, these guns are popular firearms, they’re not used relatively often to commit crimes, and most of the crimes committed with these weapons could and would be easily committed with handguns or other substitutes,” Winkler says.

gun equipment at a store in Oceanside, California
Gun owners have claimed the ‘cosmetic’ tweaks required by California’s law did little to change weapons’ lethality. Photograph: Bing Guan/Reuters

Why have gun owners continued to fight against California’s assault weapon ban?

Gun owners have argued that the “cosmetic” tweaks the California law required were annoying, but didn’t make much difference in the guns’ fundamental lethality, or in the market for military-style weapons.

Chuck Rossi, a co-founder of Open Source Defense, a Silicon Valley gun rights group, said he had spent hundreds of dollars modifying his existing guns so they would meet the requirements of California’s assault weapons law.

Many gun manufacturers already made “California compliant versions” of their AR-15 style rifles, Rossi said, so anyone who wanted these kinds of weapons in the state could already buy them.

“If this ruling stands, it will make no appreciable difference. The guns are already there,” Rossi said. “This hand-wringing, like, ‘this is the end of the world,’ ‘these guns are going to flood our streets’ – they’re there in the millions already. It’s insane to think this is a significant change.’”

What are the national implications of this decision?

While a national ban on assault weapons expired in 2004, seven states and the District of Columbia still have laws regulating the sale and possession of certain military-style weapons.

For years, federal courts have upheld these assault weapon bans as compatible with second amendment gun rights. But after Trump appointed three pro-gun justices to the supreme court, some legal experts now expect the nation’s highest court to begin expanding the scope of the second amendment, and invalidating some gun control laws.

“I think it’s possible to imagine five justices on the court right now who would agree with Judge Benitez that California’s ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional,” Winkler said.

In a 2011 dissent written before Trump nominated him to the supreme court, Brett Kavanaugh argued that the District of Columbia’s assault weapon ban was unconstitutional and that since semiautomatic rifles were “in common use” they should not be banned, a record that gun control advocates warned made it likely that he would go on to strike down bans on AR-15s.

Amy Coney Barrett, another Trump supreme court appointee, previously argued that barring all felons from owning firearms, one of the few basic restrictions on American gun ownership, was unconstitutional.

Gun rights advocates said they were cautiously optimistic about the case eventually making it to the supreme court. “I think if they take it, the ban would be held unconstitutional,” said Dave Kopel, a pro-gun attorney who has been involved in previous cases challenging assault weapons bans.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. takes two steps toward limiting gun violence: model legislation and rifle restrictions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Monday proposed cracking down on accessories that can be used to convert pistols into rifles and released model legislation to help states prevent guns from getting into the hands of the mentally ill, as part of a broader push to reduce gun violence. In 2021 alone, the country has had 254 mass shootings, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. “The Justice Department is determined to take concrete steps to reduce the tragic toll of gun violence in our communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

  • NRA's gun rights message lingers despite legal, money woes

    Liberals have cheered the highly public legal and financial jeopardy ensnaring the National Rifle Association, seeing the gun lobby's potential demise as the path to stricter firearms laws. Ever confident, the NRA, which is based in Fairfax, Virginia, says the suggestion it is receding is magical thinking on the left. The group promises it will emerge from its failed bankruptcy effort stronger, particularly as it seeks to relocate to the decidedly pro-gun rights state of Texas.

  • Letters to the Editor: Where were Democrats when Trump was trying to get rid of the filibuster?

    Four years ago, 32 Senate Democrats signed a letter defending the filibuster. Now, the only Democrats taking that position are Sinema and Manchin.

  • Kimmel Recaps Republicans’ Long History of Pants Problems Before Trump (Video)

    Jimmy Kimmel noted that the amusing illusion this past weekend that made it seem like former President Donald Trump wasn’t wearing his pants correctly was just one in a long string of GOP politicians falling victim to their own wardrobe gaffes. In a hilarious bit during Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the late-night host put together a roundup of photos that showed other Republican lawmakers and operatives — like former president Ronald Reagan or Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani — who were caught in t

  • Editorial: The judge is wrong: California's assault-weapons ban must stand

    The federal court ruling tossing out California's 30-year-old ban on assault weapons reads more like an NRA policy statement than a legal decision.

  • Gun accidentally goes off in Miami Beach car, striking victim as women record on cellphones

    The victim was clinging to life, police said.

  • Floyd Mayweather Could Make Over $100 Million From Logan Paul Fight Tonight (Report)

    Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s net worth could go up a few cool hundred million tonight after he fights YouTube star and amateur boxer Logan Paul — even if the boxing legend doesn’t win. According to Bleacher Report, the Olympic bronze medalist is expected to take home at least $100 million — a guaranteed $10 million plus 50% of the Showtime pay-per-view revenue (the fight costs $50 to watch on-demand) — after tonight’s exhibition match in Miami against YouTube personality Logan Paul. The Sun reported e

  • Senate Passes Legislation To Support Victims Of Mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’

    Sen. Susan Collins said government officials should be treated the "same way we would treat a soldier who suffered a traumatic injury on the battlefield.”

  • Peruvians await results of knife-edge election

    Peru's presidential election outcome teetered on a knife’s edge on Monday.Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori was clinging to a razor-thin lead, with socialist rival Pedro Castillo catching up in what could prove a photo finish.The official count showed Fujimori with around 50.2% and Castillo on 49.8%.The vote underscored a sharp divide between the capital city Lima and the nation's rural hinterland that propelled Castillo's unexpected rise.The remaining votes are expected to come from rural areas, favoring the leftist candidate.The tight result could lead to days of uncertainty and tension. The two candidates offered sharply divergent visions for a country that went through three presidents in a week last year.Fujimori pledged to follow the free-market model in the world's second-largest copper producer.Castillo vowed to shake up the constitution and share mining profits with the poor. But with the final votes being counted, both contenders called for calm.Fujimori said the outcome mattered for Peruvians of every political stripe:"There are no winners or losers here. Finally, what we have to look for is the unity of all Peruvians. That is why I ask both groups for calm, patience, peace, to those who voted and didn't vote for us."Castillo beseeched his supporters to wait for the last votes to trickle in:"We need to count our votes, the vote of the province, I ask you for tranquility and unity."Whoever wins will have a weakened mandate given the divisions in Peru, and will face stiff and immediate challenges.Peru is suffering a sharp economic slump brought on by the world's deadliest per-capita COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Navy ‘should double in size’ to help shipyards

    Britain should double the size of the Royal Navy to boost its shipbuilding industry, a prominent Conservative MP has said. Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the defence select committee, said the UK did not require many complex and expensive warships, but should build a greater number of low-end ships – both for its own Navy and for exporting. He said: “The big question is: what is the threat we are facing and how do we design our defence posture accordingly? The threat we prepare for – high-risk

  • Emily Wilder and journalism's longstanding Achilles' heel – partisans who cry bias

    Chicago Mayor Richard Daley – shown yelling – cried bias in the media's coverage of the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Library of CongressWhen the Associated Press fired Emily Wilder for violating its social media policy, it caused a firestorm in the media industry. Critics noted that the firing came only days after GOP activists called her biased, re-animating an ongoing debate about how responsible news organizations should deal with such accusations. Wilder’s alleged violations had noth

  • Pastor seeks revival of suit challenging virus restrictions

    About 100 supporters of a Louisiana minister gathered outside a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday to show support as his lawyers asked to revive a lawsuit he filed last year challenging the state's coronavirus restrictions. Tony Spell repeatedly flouted the public health restrictions at his Life Tabernacle Church in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central, and faces six state criminal counts as a result.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden suffers blow in voting-rights push

    And Kamala Harris begins her first foreign trip as vice president.

  • Myanmar junta defends response to crisis amid Southeast Asian criticism

    The junta has paid little heed to demands from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to respect a "consensus" agreed in late April to end violence and hold political talks with its opponents. Southeast Asian foreign ministers expressed disappointment at the meeting in China on Monday at the "very slow" progress made by Myanmar on its proposal for ending the turmoil since the army overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

  • Aiden Fucci: Mother accused of scrubbing blood soaked jeans of accused teen killer

    ‘Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice,‘ says state attorney

  • MLB power rankings: Red-hot Tampa Bay Rays are baseball's new No. 1 team

    The Rays have won 19 of 23 and are in first place in the American League East.

  • Apple employees rally against office working plan

    Staff are pushing back against Tim Cook's declaration that most working days need to be at the office.

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case challenging men-only draft

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not review a case challenging the constitutionality of only requiring men to register for the draft, noting that the policy is being considered by Congress.Why it matters: Although the impact of such a decision from the court would have little real-world impact — the U.S. military has been volunteer-only since the Vietnam War — the draft is one of the last remaining sex-based distinctions codified in federal law, per the New York Times.Stay on top of the

  • Every indication Luka Doncic will sign super-max extension with Mavericks

    Since Derrick Rose, nobody has been eligible for the super-max when signing a rookie-scale extension.

  • Busted: GOP officials confronted with evidence of MAGA riot lies

    A growing number of Republican members of Congress are minimizing, dissembling, and lying about the January 6th insurrection. This fact-check by MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber confronts recent statements by those officials with the factual record, documenting 10 key examples of the Orwellian effort to deny the reality of the insurrection, and debunking each one with documentary footage, evidence from legal cases, and independent reporting.