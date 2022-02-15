Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards

Two Hong Kong hospitals begin placing patients in beds outside their entrances, as medical facilities struggle to cope with the city's worst coronavirus wave to date. Before the current outbreak, Hong Kong treated all coronavirus patients in dedicated isolation wards, but beds at hospitals and a temporary mass treatment facility near the airport have quickly filled up. The territory's leader Carrie Lam has nonetheless vowed to stick with the current zero-Covid approach, even as she rules out a mainland China-style hard lockdown.

