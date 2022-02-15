Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards

Reuters Videos

Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese ruled city, said her government's response to the outbreak had not been satisfactory with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed.Daily infections have surged by about 20 times over the past two weeks and Lam said authorities are unable keep pace with their testing and isolation mandate."We have no plans for any widespread city lockdown as you have seen in some of the other places," Lam said, but doubled down on her 'dynamic zero' coronavirus strategy, similar to mainland China which seeks to curb outbreaks as soon as they occur.The city is expected to report at least 1,501 new infections on Tuesday with another 5,400 preliminary positive cases, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.