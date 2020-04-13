Overwhelmed hospitals, equipment shortages: Coronavirus pandemic is playing out as state planners expected

As the coronavirus scuds across the United States, killing thousands and depleting medical resources, the pandemic is playing out precisely as emergency officials around the country assumed when they drafted response plans over the past decade:

A spreading disease would overwhelm hospitals, with a strong possibility that physicians would have to choose which patients get life-sustaining care and which would die because of a shortage of medical equipment.

This heart-wrenching choice, known as the "crisis of care" dilemma, is an anticipated last resort in a severe pandemic, according to a USA TODAY review of 14 states' preparedness plans.

Those plans predict state and local emergency management agencies, with limited caches of supplies, would afford little help. They would plead with neighboring states and vendors for masks, gowns and ventilators. But in a pandemic, inventories would be depleted worldwide, and factories would not be able to churn out products fast enough.

At that point, states would turn to the U.S. government's Strategic National Stockpile. But it houses only a fraction of what is needed nationwide. Last week, the stockpile was 90% depleted.

Today, as coronavirus patients fill hospitals, supply chains have become a laissez faire battleground. Hospitals and states are in a bidding war for resources, in some cases competing with the federal government.

“Everybody’s vying for the same things, so nobody’s going to give up anything,” said Brock Long, who was FEMA's administrator from 2017 to 2019 and is now executive chairman of Hagerty Consulting, an emergency management advisory firm.

“FEMA is at the mercy of a public health system that was not designed to handle a pandemic of this magnitude,” he said.

In short, the coronavirus pandemic threatens to overwhelm the U.S. health care system not because there was no plan, but because that was the plan — at least as a last resort.

The nation has no coordinated storage system for emergency medical supplies. There is no list of state or local caches, let alone an inventory of what's in them, confirmed a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson who asked to be unnamed because she did not want to appear to be speaking on behalf of offices within the department.

The federal government doles out money to encourage local preparations, but states are not required to use it for supplies, according to the spokesperson.

Emergency planners have long known a day of reckoning might come. That's why many state pandemic plans spell out who should get life-sustaining care.

Health care workers in China and Italy faced these choices weeks ago as caseloads peaked. New York and other hard-hit locations in the United States nearly ran out of ventilators last week, though there are no known reports of patients dying due to a shortage.

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be relatively mild compared to an outbreak imagined by Health and Human Services for an exercise last year. In that scenario, dubbed “Crimson Contagion,” authorities battled a fictional flu that would sicken 110 million Americans and kill 586,000, reported The New York Times.

A lack of readiness cannot be blamed on ignorance, said Dr. Ashish Jha, faculty director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute. “We have known forever that we were going to get hit by a pandemic like this,” he said. “This was the scenario everybody talked about.”

Who lives, who dies

In the past few weeks, hospitals in hotspots like New York, Washington and Louisiana have sought thousands of ventilators to mechanically breathe for patients whose lungs have been weakened by the coronavirus.

The National Stockpile contained just over 9,000 ventilators as of April 3, when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was saying his state would need 37,000.

State plans don't simply anticipate hospitals could run out in a pandemic; they spell out how to ration the devices.

During a shortage, patients with organ failure are not eligible for ventilation. Those with high chances of survival get priority. In some states, so do health care workers and children. There is disagreement about excluding patients based on old age.