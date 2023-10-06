"Overwhelming majority" of EU members supports talks on Ukraine's accession – Prime Minister of Czechia

Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czechia, said after an informal meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, 6 October, that most of them were willing to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to ČTK

Details: While speaking to journalists at the Granada airport, Fiala was asked about the statement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who said he had doubts about Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

Fiala responded that it was important to start accession talks with a country that had been attacked by Russia, a view supported by the "overwhelming majority of speakers" at the summit.

"I am convinced that this is an absolutely prevailing position among the leaders," Fiala said.

He also voiced his support for accelerating EU enlargement.

"We cannot continue to act in such an indecisive manner. We need to take concrete steps and give a clearer roadmap to countries that have long been seeking to join," Fiala said, pointing to the Western Balkans.

Background:

According to media reports, European Union leaders are preparing to give their political consent to what is expected to be a positive decision by the European Commission on Ukraine’s readiness to start accession talks in December.

In late August, European Council President Charles Michel said he wanted the EU to be ready for enlargement by 2030. However, some in the EU do not want to be tied to specific dates for the accession of new members.

