‘Overworked is an understatement;’ Surge in deadly violence putting strain on Dayton police

A surge in deadly violence in 2023 is stretching the Dayton Police Department’s resources.

The police department has seen a 100 percent increase in homicides in the first two months of 2023 compared to the same time last year. This has homicide detectives working overtime to catch up.

“We are at 12 homicides so far this year and to say they are overworked is an understatement,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

Johns spoke with News Center 7 while announcing the arrest of 32-year old Deante Holden for the latest incident, the killing of two women while they were sitting in their vehicle at a Shell gas station.

Police are still looking for others connected to the case and have 10 other homicide investigations active just from this year.

Aggravated assaults are up too compared to the same time a year ago.

“We have an increase in aggravated assaults too, so gun violence is definitely an issue,” Johns said.

The year started off with a double homicide. Two young men lost their lives in gun violence at the DeSoto Bass apartment complex.

Detectives spend hours gathering evidence at scenes, then hours more asking questions, following up leads, and talking to witnesses.

When they develop information to make an arrest, they often need help from patrol officers.

Police admit they need help from the community to solve and stop crimes.

“There are different ways to solve or resolve issues than getting a gun and shooting somebody,” Johns said.

Veteran detectives told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that homicides are the one crime that can be cyclical, so they are hoping it will slow down.

They also admit that traditionally, warmer weather creates increases, so they also hope that doesn’t happen.