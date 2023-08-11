OVI checkpoint to be held in Franklin County tonight. Here's where it will be

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will hold a sobriety checkpoint in southern Franklin County Friday night.

The checkpoint locations are required by Ohio law to be publicized in advance.

Friday night's checkpoint will begin at 8 p.m. and last through midnight and will be located on Frank Road.

In addition to the checkpoint, there will be saturation patrols in the area to "aggressively combat" impaired drivers who may be attempting to avoid the checkpoint.

The checkpoint is funded through federal grant money and the aim is to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Those planning to drink while out should consider how they will get home and plan to have a designated driver or use a ride share service.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OVI checkpoint to be held in Franklin County tonight on Frank Road