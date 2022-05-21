Task force releases results for OVI checkpoint in Dayton Friday night

The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County operated sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Friday tonight.

The checkpoints were located in the area of Troy Street at Stanley Ave first and then in the area of South Smithville Road and Linden Ave.

No OVI arrests were made stemming from sobriety checkpoints conducted at the Troy St. and Stanley Ave. checkpoint.

163 vehicles went through the checkpoint, according to the task force.

Three drivers were found with a suspended license and 12 with no driver’s license.

The press release continued that two adults and two children were cited for not having their seat belts on.

There were four felony arrests made as well.

A total of 271 vehicles went through the checkpoint at S. Smithville Rd and Linden Ave.

There was one OVI arrest made at this checkpoint.

Three drivers were found with a suspended license and eight with no driver’s license.

One person was cited for not having their seatbelt on, and one felony arrest was made.

At the saturation patrol on S. Smithville Rd., one warrant was served, and one drug arrest was made.

Dayton Police officers and members of the Combined Agency OVI Task Force conducted roadside checks on drivers for alcohol and drug impairment from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

According to the task force, there were more than 2,600 OVI-related crashes from January 1, 2018, to March 7, 2022.



