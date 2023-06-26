OVI checkpoints to be held in Montgomery County Friday

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force announced it will be conducting an OVI sobriety checkpoint on Friday.

The checkpoints will take place from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The checkpoints will be held on Salem Avenue near Gettysburg Avenue and then will be moved around 9 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue near Free Pike, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says it has made 40 arrests for impaired driving at or near the proposed checkpoint location in 2022.

In 2021, deputies made 53 arrests in the same area for impaired driving.

“OVI checkpoints provide a valuable opportunity for law enforcement to educate the public about the dangers and consequences associated with impaired driving, while identifying and removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” the sheriff’s office said.