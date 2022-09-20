Ovid elementary school lockdown ends after man arrested

MIDDLEBURY TWP. − An elementary school was locked down Tuesday following an incident involving a "disorderly" man in the front office, police said.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a call about "a disorderly male subject" at Leonard Elementary School, part of the Ovid-Elsie Area School District, shortly before 11 a.m.

The building was locked down as a precaution, and the man was taken into custody, sheriff's officials said in a news release. They said no weapons were found on the man or in his vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation before being lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail. It was unclear if the man was arrested.

Ovid police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office also responded.

"The school returned to normal operations and will continue the remainder of the school day as scheduled," Clinton County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook posting early Tuesday afternoon.

