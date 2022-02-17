Oviedo man sentenced to 24 years in prison for child porn

An Oviedo man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Richard A. Kirkendall, 34, was also ordered to serve 10 years under supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Kirkendall downloaded child porn files — including extremely violent child abuse images and video — and unknowingly distributed them to an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Federal agents searched Kirkendall’s home in May 2021 and found about 321 images and 103 videos depicting child sex abuse, including infants being raped, according to the release.

The FBI determined Kirkendall had been trading child porn through email with another person since 2012, with Kirkendall expressing interest in violent child sex abuse that depicted “blood.”

The case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood which targets offenses involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

