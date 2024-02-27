Oviedo man sentenced to decades in prison for possession of child sex abuse material

An Oviedo man has been sentenced to spend decades in prison after he was found guilty of possessing dozens of images showing the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation into now 30-year-old Nash Sloan began back in April of 2021 with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office regarding possible child sexual abuse material on the internet.

The tip led to Sloan’s home at the time on Tulip Street in Deltona where detectives executed a search warrant that yielded even more files of child sexual abuse material that hadn’t been flagged.

After an investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation and Internet Crimes against Children Unit, Sloan was arrested on a total of 40 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a child.

After a one-day trial in November and just 17 minutes of deliberation, a Volusia County jury convicted Sloan on all 40 counts as charged.

Sloan faced up to a potential sentence of life behind bars for his crimes.

During a hearing Monday afternoon, a judge sentenced Sloan to serve 44 years in prison. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.

Assistant State Attorney Megan Upchurch was given credit for successfully arguing the case against Sloan for the state.

