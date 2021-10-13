Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Is Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) a cheap investment right now? Investors who are in the know were taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 10 lately. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was in 40 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 44. Our calculations also showed that OVV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 30 hedge funds in our database with OVV holdings at the end of March.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma
John Overdeck of Two Sigma

John Overdeck of Two Sigma Advisors

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind let's review the latest hedge fund action encompassing Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Do Hedge Funds Think OVV Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in OVV over the last 24 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Two Sigma Advisors was the largest shareholder of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), with a stake worth $123.6 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Two Sigma Advisors was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $89 million. Maple Rock Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Maple Rock Capital allocated the biggest weight to Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), around 11.01% of its 13F portfolio. SIR Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.31 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to OVV.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, established the largest position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV). Millennium Management had $28.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Stephen Mildenhall's Contrarius Investment Management also made a $22.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new OVV investors: Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management, Robert Bishop's Impala Asset Management, and Mark Coe's Intrinsic Edge Capital.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA), APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA), First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA), Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC), and Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX). This group of stocks' market values are similar to OVV's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position PAA,7,65969,0 APA,37,619470,-5 FCNCA,21,686867,-8 FATE,40,2766550,1 WISH,21,139664,-4 KRC,26,241032,-1 NTNX,29,1165939,0 Average,25.9,812213,-2.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $812 million. That figure was $739 million in OVV's case. Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for OVV is 87.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 21.8% in 2021 through October 11th and still beat the market by 4.4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on OVV as the stock returned 21.5% since the end of Q2 (through 10/11) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th

    REI, OVV, ESTE, and WLK made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 12, 2021.

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $61.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The markets t

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T's Charts Are Putting Off Bad Signals

    The decline in the share price of AT&T is attracting attention. One Real Money reader emailed me and his note read like he was on the edge of his chair. Another person, a long-time friend in the business and senior portfolio manager at a large institution, called me and wanted to know what my charts were telling me.

  • Column: Renew your service or we'll trash your credit score, Spectrum tells ex-customer

    In a strangely threatening letter, cable giant Spectrum warns a former customer he'll be reported as a deadbeat unless he renews his subscription.