Ovintiv (OVV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ovintiv (OVV) closed at $50.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 12.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 20.08% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ovintiv as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, Ovintiv is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, up 40.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.61 per share and revenue of $10.8 billion, which would represent changes of +75.71% and +24.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ovintiv should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.7% lower. Ovintiv is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ovintiv is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.91.

Investors should also note that OVV has a PEG ratio of 0.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



