OVRDC Public Meeting First Round Caucus scheduled

Jan. 29—The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission will conduct the Lawrence County First Round Caucus Meeting on Tuesday, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lawrence County Commissioners Office of the Court House (third floor), located at 111 S. Fourth St. in Ironton.

In the First Round Caucus Meeting, OVRDC staff, in coordination with local officials will update the county's membership, and staff will provide attendees with important program and project updates.

The meeting is open to the public. Comments and/or questions by attendees on regional issues or projects are encouraged. For further information about the meeting agenda, contact John Hemmings, OVRDC Executive Director, or Stephanie Gilbert, OVRDC Transportation Planning Coordinator at 740-947-2853.