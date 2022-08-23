Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found safe and well after seven weeks

Owami Davies (Twitter)

Missing student nurse Owami Davies has been found safe and well after a seven-week police search.

Police said the 24-year-old, who went missing on July 4, had been located in Hampshire today and she appeared to be fit and well cared for.

The discovery came as a result of a call to police at 10.30am on Tuesday from a member of the public who had seen media appeals.

Ms Davies has since spoken with her family who were informed of the news earlier.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, of the Met Police specialist crime unit, said: “This is the outcome we were all hoping and praying for. My team have been working around to clock to find Owami and we are immensely relieved she has been found.”

The Met Police and Essex Police will be carrying out a review of its actions from when Owami was first reported missing to “ensure they have acted correctly and to identify any ways to improve its response to finding other missing people”, Met Police Commander Paul Brogden added.

After leaving her family home on 4 July, Ms Davies was reported as missing to Essex Police on 6 July.

Met Police officers encountered the student nurse in Clarendon Road, Croydon on 6 July but she informed officers that their helped wasn’t required and left.

The Met Police later learned that Ms Davies had been reported as missing by her family earlier that day - but Essex Police failed to update the Police National Computer (PNC) with that information.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently considering whether to investigate Scotland Yard following the officers’ contact with the Ms Davies, it emerged over the weekend.

Five people were arrested and bailed in connection with her disappearance – two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap – but police say there never any evidence that she comed to harm.