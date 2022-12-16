Owasso dispensary robbed at gunpoint, police search for three men

Police are searching for three men after a dispensary was robbed Friday morning in Owasso.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Big Buds Dispensary near 86th and Highway 169.

An employee said three masked men stormed inside, one of them with a handgun.

The man holding the gun pointed it at the employee and ordered him to lie on the ground.

All three men ran off with cash and thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The employee was not physically harmed, but was not able to provide descriptions of the men.

Investigators will look over surveillance footage for more information.

This is a developing story.

