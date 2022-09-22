Owasso police ask for help in identifying two men accused of stealing from construction site

The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public’s help after they say two thieves broke into a closed construction site on Monday evening, making off with more than ten thousand dollars worth of equipment.

According to Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman, the suspects stole more than 100 items, mainly tools and building materials. Police hope someone may recognize the two men captured on the surveillance video that the police department has now published to Facebook.

In the surveillance video from Monday evening, viewers can see two white men walking around, one dressed in a bright orange colored tee shirt wearing a hat , the other suspect dressed in dark colored shorts and a t-shirt.

The theft happened around 10:00 p.m.

RELATED>>>Owasso police investigate string of car thefts and break-ins

Police have also shared pictures of the two suspects, hoping someone might recognize the men.

Lt. Boatman said the two men cut through a fence on the north side of the property to gain access to the construction site and spent about thirty minutes on the property.

The suspects are accused of stealing a large amount of construction materials and tools, including more than six thousand dollars worth of items from a heating and air conditioning company and more than thirteen thousand dollars worth of items from a drywall company.

The construction site, which will eventually be the new home of a Warren Clinic is located at the busy intersection at East 116th Street North, across the street from a QuikTrip.

Claremore resident Carrie Daigle reacted to the surveillance video: “There are cameras everywhere,” she remarked, “you cannot do really do anything without being noticed, without being seen, the more I look at the photos, someone’s going to recognize you unless you’re from out of town, where no one’s ever seen them, I think it’s kind of crazy myself.”

FOX23 News did reach out to the construction company, Cowen Construction, but they declined to comment.

Story continues

Police say two crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia were found near the cut fence.

Owasso police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case #2022-2370.