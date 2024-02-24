Owasso police release body camera video, surveillance footage and 911 calls in Nex Benedict case
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
Viral TikTok posts are telling Americans to stop paying taxes by illegally exempting themselves from tax withholdings.
X is slowly rolling out audio and video calling to users that don't pay for its premium subscription service that's formerly known as Twitter Blue.
The week's headlines, now in video form!
Here’s exactly how to cancel your Amazon Prime membership. We walk you through how to do it on a desktop computer and via the Amazon app.
The comedian is sharing more about her health amid questions about her appearance.
The defendant in the lawsuit was the coach's daughter.
Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated “Guts” world tour begins tonight. Here’s how fans are preparing.
Intuitive Machines' spacecraft touched down yesterday on the lunar surface . CEO Steve Altemus confirmed during a press conference Friday that, while it wasn't a perfect landing, it's nothing short of a miracle the spacecraft landed intact at all. Using a small model of the lander, Altemus demonstrated how engineers believe the spacecraft, called Odysseus, made its descent given the most recent telemetry data.
The Dolphins are making moves to clear some much-needed cap space, and Ramsey took the opportunity to air a grievance.
A court filing in the U.S. Department of Justice's case against Google over its alleged monopoly in the search market has revealed a few notable tidbits about the state of the search market competition, including the inner workings, revenue, and, in some cases, exit prices of would-be Google competitors, like DuckDuckGo and Neeva, the latter of which sold to Snowflake last year after pivoting to enterprise. Google's proposed "Findings of Fact" filing documents the history of search competition, including Google's own beginnings, its innovations, the competitive landscape, Google's search ads business, distribution agreements, and more.
If you want a comfier night's sleep without splurging on a new mattress, try this under-$50 Target mattress pad.
Can you buy gift cards with a credit card? Yes, but there are some drawbacks that may make you think twice about doing so.
Google has apologized (or come very close to apologizing) for another embarrassing AI blunder this week, an image-generating model that injected diversity into pictures with a farcical disregard for historical context. While the underlying issue is perfectly understandable, Google blames the model for "becoming" oversensitive. The AI system in question is Gemini, the company's flagship conversational AI platform, which when asked calls out to a version of the Imagen 2 model to create images on demand. This embarrassing and easily replicated issue was quickly lampooned by commentators online.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Before this, she helped introduce the Algorithmic and Deep Fakes Algorithmic Acts, in addition to the No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act, to the U.S. House of Representatives. This inspired me to start applying for fellowships where I could study this further and ended with my role as a co-author of a report called Advancing Racial Literacy in Tech, which was published in 2019.
Meta is testing drafts and in-app camera on Threads.
America’s infrastructure needs a serious upgrade. This nation has been the pacesetter of the digital era, with a sequence of game-changing innovations in cellular technology: 2G brought text; 3G brought mobile broadband and BlackBerry; 4G brought mobile video and the app stores. While the Chinese technology firm Huawei’s global market dominance in 5G has been slowed somewhat by sanctions and export controls, it is not threatened by superior U.S. innovations.
The upcoming Dodge Charger EV will have systems that generate vibrations to mimic the rumble of an old school internal combustion V8 muscle car engine.
Adults on TikTok lean camera-shy, a new study from Pew Research Center suggests. A survey of 2,745 adults who use TikTok revealed that 48% of respondents have never posted a video, and a typical user hasn't even updated their bio. This concept is a bit outdated -- it was proposed in 2006, when YouTube was only a year old, and TikTok wouldn't launch for over a decade.
Three shopping experts put the brand's new straight-leg jeans to the test.