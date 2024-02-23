Owasso teenager’s death sparks outrage at Board of Ed. meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma School Board met Thursday and 16-year-old Nex Benedict was top of mind.

“Losing a student is always extremely difficult and we should be keeping the Owasso families, and communities in our prayers,” said Ryan Walters, State Superintendent.

Walters made opening comments before the meeting regarding Benedict, a non-binary sophomore in Owasso who died the day after allegedly getting into a fight with three female students in a high school bathroom.

“It’s a heartbreaking tragedy,” said Walters.

Walters says the incident has sparked discussion on enhancing the safety and security of kids moving forward, but some in attendance says he shares the blame.

“You emboldened these three girls yourself,” said Sean Cummings, Vice Mayor of The Village. “The blood is on you guys.”

Some pointed to Walters’ decision to enforce students to use the bathrooms according to their gender at birth, among other initiatives.

“These children who attacked next had to be taught to hate,” said Mike Howe, Retired Tulsa Public Schools Educator.

“It’s already difficult to be in high school. It’s very difficult to be different, but when somebody is attacked for being different, you are liable,” Said Cummings.

Walters didn’t respond to any specific comments from those who urged him to change his tone and message moving forward.

“Benedict was failed. How many more trans nonbinary LGBTQ students will be bullied or killed next? How many? Who knows?” said Howe.

