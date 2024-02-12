Owatonna acquitted on decades old sexual assault accusations

Feb. 11—OWATONNA — A Steele County jury found an Owatonna man not guilty on charges related to more than decade-old sexual assault claims.

Cruz Corona, 58, was acquitted by a jury on Jan. 18, 2024 of one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.

According to the criminal complaint that was filed against Cruz in October 2022, a woman, now in her 30s, reported to the Owatonna Police Department that Corona had sexually assaulted her for close to a decade beginning in 2023.

Following a one-day trial, a jury returned verdicts of not guilty on both counts.