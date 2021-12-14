'We owe them action': Biden honors Sandy Hook victims on 9th anniversary

President Joe Biden addressed the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Tuesday, marking the tragedy's nine-year anniversary by calling it "an unconscionable act of violence."

Biden, who was President Barack Obama's vice president at the time of the shooting, led the Obama administration's effort to enact tougher gun control laws in Sandy Hook's wake. That effort was ultimately unsuccessful when legislation to impose tougher background checks on gun sales — a bill that had been significantly pared back amid fierce opposition — failed on the Senate floor.

Recalling the day of the shooting in 2012, the president said that "for me and for Barack, the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was one of the saddest days we were in office those eight years."

"No matter how long it's been, every one of those families relives the news they got that day," he also said.

On Dec. 14, 2012, a single gunman shot and killed 20 first-graders and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Biden, in direct-to-camera remarks on Tuesday, expressed his deep sorrow for the families who lost loved ones in the shooting.

Several family members of those who were killed in Newtown founded Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit that has tasked itself with honoring "all victims of gun violence by turning our tragedy into a moment of transformation." The president expressed admiration for the activism born out of such tragedy.

"I found hope in your strength as you turned pain into purpose to change the laws and the culture around gun violence," Biden said.

Even with majorities in both chambers of Congress and control of the White House, Democrats have struggled to advance gun control legislation through the first year of Biden's presidency. Still, Biden highlighted gun violence prevention funding in his administration's signature social spending and climate change legislation and called for the passage of three gun violence prevention bills by the Senate, arguing that the legislation was "long overdue."

"As a nation, we owe these families more than prayers," Biden said. "We owe them action."

Biden expressed sympathy for the Newtown families and those who are impacted by gun violence, saying that this grief necessitates action for prevention of future mass shooting.

"My heart breaks for you, but we have to act. We got to get it done. May God bless you all, and may God bless the loved ones who are left behind."