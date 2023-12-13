Are you owed back wages? DOL says over 7,000 Georgia workers are owed $2.2 million total
More than $2.2 million in back wages is owed to more than 7,000 workers in Georgia.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data, businesses owe more than $100 million in back wages to U.S. workers. In Georgia, some part of $2,231,511.30 is owed to 7,131 workers.
The county with the highest amount of back wages owed to its workers is Colquitt County, in southwest Georgia, which owes a total of $327,477 shared among 816 people.
Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties, which are part of the Atlanta metropolitan area, were the counties with the next highest amounts owed.
Early County, on the southern end of the Georgia-Alabama border, is the county with the highest number of workers owed money.
The DOL Wages and Hours Division maintains a database where you can search by employer or worker to see if you are owed back wages.
Back wages owed in Georgia broken down by workers and total amount owed
The following data was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.
COUNTY
WORKERS
BACK WAGES OWED
Appling
110
$89,179
Atkinson
360
$6,219
Baldwin
14
$30,278
Bartow
4
$990
Ben Hill
2
$3,262
Bibb
12
$32,629
Bullock
14
$1,902
Butts
16
$1,733
Carroll
4
$2,658
Chatham
93
$37,676
Cherokee
38
$19,185
Clarke
70
$86,831
Clayton
199
$114,065
Clinch
39
$17,883
Cobb
216
$82,240
Colquitt
816
$327,477
Columbia
3
$2,039
Cook
22
$5,737
Dawson
1
$1,614
Decatur
3
$1,434
De Kalb
361
$200,058
Dooly
9
$1,191
Dougherty
143
$16,495
Douglas
32
$15,132
Early
1446
$30,056
Elbert
1
$103
Fayette
2
$6,527
Forsyth
121
$35,945
Franklin
41
$119,393
Fulton
740
$300,138
Glynn
9
$925
Gwinnett
449
$308,391
Habersham
2
$1,177
Hall
178
$17,149
Henry
35
$11,330
Houston
34
$4,796
Jeff Davis
37
$12,726
Laurens
37
$2,052
Liberty
7
$7,761
Lowndes
240
$53,685
Muscogee
115
$83,492
Newton
1
$610
Oconee
17
$13,306
Paulding
6
$268
Peach
25
$6,268
Pickens
3
$396
Polk
12
$2,046
Putnam
5
$3,961
Rabun
8
$856
Richmond
3
$1,365
Rockdale
23
$15,496
Tattnall
69
$13,528
Terrell
1
$44
Thomas
2
$480
Tift
41
$5,596
Toombs
598
$51,179
Troup
234
$17,472
Walton
6
$4,929
Ware
2
$162
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia workers owed $2.2 million in back wages, DOL says