Are you owed back wages? DOL says over 7,000 Georgia workers are owed $2.2 million total

More than $2.2 million in back wages is owed to more than 7,000 workers in Georgia.

According to U.S. Department of Labor data, businesses owe more than $100 million in back wages to U.S. workers. In Georgia, some part of $2,231,511.30 is owed to 7,131 workers.

The county with the highest amount of back wages owed to its workers is Colquitt County, in southwest Georgia, which owes a total of $327,477 shared among 816 people.

Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties, which are part of the Atlanta metropolitan area, were the counties with the next highest amounts owed.

Early County, on the southern end of the Georgia-Alabama border, is the county with the highest number of workers owed money.

The DOL Wages and Hours Division maintains a database where you can search by employer or worker to see if you are owed back wages.

Back wages owed in Georgia broken down by workers and total amount owed

The following data was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

COUNTY WORKERS BACK WAGES OWED Appling 110 $89,179 Atkinson 360 $6,219 Baldwin 14 $30,278 Bartow 4 $990 Ben Hill 2 $3,262 Bibb 12 $32,629 Bullock 14 $1,902 Butts 16 $1,733 Carroll 4 $2,658 Chatham 93 $37,676 Cherokee 38 $19,185 Clarke 70 $86,831 Clayton 199 $114,065 Clinch 39 $17,883 Cobb 216 $82,240 Colquitt 816 $327,477 Columbia 3 $2,039 Cook 22 $5,737 Dawson 1 $1,614 Decatur 3 $1,434 De Kalb 361 $200,058 Dooly 9 $1,191 Dougherty 143 $16,495 Douglas 32 $15,132 Early 1446 $30,056 Elbert 1 $103 Fayette 2 $6,527 Forsyth 121 $35,945 Franklin 41 $119,393 Fulton 740 $300,138 Glynn 9 $925 Gwinnett 449 $308,391 Habersham 2 $1,177 Hall 178 $17,149 Henry 35 $11,330 Houston 34 $4,796 Jeff Davis 37 $12,726 Laurens 37 $2,052 Liberty 7 $7,761 Lowndes 240 $53,685 Muscogee 115 $83,492 Newton 1 $610 Oconee 17 $13,306 Paulding 6 $268 Peach 25 $6,268 Pickens 3 $396 Polk 12 $2,046 Putnam 5 $3,961 Rabun 8 $856 Richmond 3 $1,365 Rockdale 23 $15,496 Tattnall 69 $13,528 Terrell 1 $44 Thomas 2 $480 Tift 41 $5,596 Toombs 598 $51,179 Troup 234 $17,472 Walton 6 $4,929 Ware 2 $162

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia workers owed $2.2 million in back wages, DOL says