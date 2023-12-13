Are you owed back wages? DOL says over 7,000 Georgia workers are owed $2.2 million total

Caitlyn Stroh-Page, Savannah Morning News
More than $2.2 million in back wages is owed to more than 7,000 workers in Georgia.

According to U.S. Department of Labor data, businesses owe more than $100 million in back wages to U.S. workers. In Georgia, some part of $2,231,511.30 is owed to 7,131 workers.

The county with the highest amount of back wages owed to its workers is Colquitt County, in southwest Georgia, which owes a total of $327,477 shared among 816 people.

Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties, which are part of the Atlanta metropolitan area, were the counties with the next highest amounts owed.

Early County, on the southern end of the Georgia-Alabama border, is the county with the highest number of workers owed money.

The DOL Wages and Hours Division maintains a database where you can search by employer or worker to see if you are owed back wages.

Back wages owed in Georgia broken down by workers and total amount owed

The following data was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

COUNTY

WORKERS

BACK WAGES OWED

Appling

110

$89,179

Atkinson

360

$6,219

Baldwin

14

$30,278

Bartow

4

$990

Ben Hill

2

$3,262

Bibb

12

$32,629

Bullock

14

$1,902

Butts

16

$1,733

Carroll

4

$2,658

Chatham

93

$37,676

Cherokee

38

$19,185

Clarke

70

$86,831

Clayton

199

$114,065

Clinch

39

$17,883

Cobb

216

$82,240

Colquitt

816

$327,477

Columbia

3

$2,039

Cook

22

$5,737

Dawson

1

$1,614

Decatur

3

$1,434

De Kalb

361

$200,058

Dooly

9

$1,191

Dougherty

143

$16,495

Douglas

32

$15,132

Early

1446

$30,056

Elbert

1

$103

Fayette

2

$6,527

Forsyth

121

$35,945

Franklin

41

$119,393

Fulton

740

$300,138

Glynn

9

$925

Gwinnett

449

$308,391

Habersham

2

$1,177

Hall

178

$17,149

Henry

35

$11,330

Houston

34

$4,796

Jeff Davis

37

$12,726

Laurens

37

$2,052

Liberty

7

$7,761

Lowndes

240

$53,685

Muscogee

115

$83,492

Newton

1

$610

Oconee

17

$13,306

Paulding

6

$268

Peach

25

$6,268

Pickens

3

$396

Polk

12

$2,046

Putnam

5

$3,961

Rabun

8

$856

Richmond

3

$1,365

Rockdale

23

$15,496

Tattnall

69

$13,528

Terrell

1

$44

Thomas

2

$480

Tift

41

$5,596

Toombs

598

$51,179

Troup

234

$17,472

Walton

6

$4,929

Ware

2

$162

