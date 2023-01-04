Owego woman charged with felony assault after man critically injured in stabbing

A 58-year-old Owego man was critically injured in a New Year’s Eve stabbing on Fox Street in the village, police said.

Owego police said they received a call at about 11:20 p.m. New Year’s Eve for a "domestic violence incident" with the caller telling emergency officials she had stabbed someone.

Police later identified the caller as Veronica R. Kelly, 58, of Owego.

After arriving on scene, Owego officers provided first aid to the critically injured victim, a Village of Owego resident.

Police said the man sustained extensive lacerations and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. Owego EMS transported the male to the UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.

Police charged Kelly with first-degree assault, a felony. She appeared in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and is being held in the Tioga County Jail. Bail was set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

The case was referred to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

