Owen County home prices rose 1.3% in November, with houses listed at a median of $308,725

The median home in Owen County listed for $308,725 in November, up 1.3% from the previous month's $304,750, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to November 2022, the median home list price increased 17.6% from $262,500.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Owen County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.indystar.com.

Owen County's median home was 2,071 square feet, listed at $146 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 9.6% from November 2022.

Listings in Owen County moved steadily, at a median 61 days listed compared to the November national median of 52 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 51 days on the market. Around 18 homes were newly listed on the market in November, a 12.5% increase from 16 new listings in November 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Bloomington metro area, median home prices rose to $396,000, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 2,069 square feet, at a list price of $184 per square foot.

In Indiana, median home prices were $280,000, a slight decrease from October. The median Indiana home listed for sale had 1,904 square feet, with a price of $147 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $420,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,858 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Owen County home prices rose 1.3% in November, with houses listed at a median of $308,725