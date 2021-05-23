Owen family keeping daughter's memory alive while raising awareness of domestic violence

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·7 min read

May 23—Thursday was Erica Owen's birthday and her family members were placing a bench in her memory at the golf course at Ben Hawes Park.

The family has placed the purple benches across town at schools, a college, a hotel, the RiverPark Center and at Oasis Domestic Violence Shelter. The color was not chosen randomly — purple is a "symbol of courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending domestic violence," according to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence.

The family is keeping the memory of Owen alive and also focusing on their mission of raising public awareness about domestic violence. Owen, who was 25 and a registered nurse at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, was killed in her home on Placid Place on July 3, 2018. Her ex-boyfriend, Matthew A. Adams, 29, of Utica, was charged with murder (domestic violence), burglary and more in Owen's death and is awaiting trial in the Daviess County Detention Center.

"Days like this are tough," Rece Owen, Erica's father, said Thursday after placing the bench near the golf course's driving range. "The holidays are especially tough." But, he said, "this helps us heal a little bit, doing this.

"When it comes to the issue of domestic violence, (men) need to be aware of it," Owen said. "... My goal is to reach out to all men." Preventing domestic violence "begins with them saying 'no' and walking away."

While women also engage in domestic violence, they are much more likely to be the victims. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in every three women has been the victim of some form of domestic violence by an intimate partner.

Nationally, one in every seven women, and one in every 25 men, has received a physical injury as the result of intimate partner violence, and one in every 10 women has been raped by a romantic partner, the NCADV says.

But getting a woman to report domestic violence, or to try to get out of an abusive relationship, is difficult.

Fear keeps a partner from reporting, such as fear of more violence toward her, or children or pets, and even fear of having children taken away by social services. There's also financial uncertainty: the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports between 94% and 99% of victims have experienced economic abuse, such as the abuser controlling access to funds.

However, "it's not always fear," said Kyle Smith, victim's advocate for the Daviess County Attorney's office. "A lot of time they don't file because they don't have the knowledge" of how the system works, Smith said.

A few days before Owen's birthday, volunteers gathered at Burns Middle School to gather up large purple ribbons to place across town. Lisa Greer, Erica Owen's mother, said the volunteers would be placing about 400 purple ribbons across town in honor of Erica.

"Every year, we try to do something to raise awareness of domestic violence," Greer said. In addition to the benches and ribbons, the group has established a scholarship fund in memory of Owen at Owensboro Community & Technical College, where Owen did some of her studies.

"We've done some contributions to Oasis as well," she said. The group sold special bracelets at times in local stores to raise funds for projects.

"Erica, if you knew her, she was all about the sparkle and glam, and bracelets were her favorite piece of jewelry," Greer said.

The incident, and the group's effort to raise awareness of domestic violence, has had an impact, she said.

"I have had a few people reach out to me and say Erica's incident really opened their eyes," Greer said. "... We are giving people the confidence to make that change."

Greer said she does want to talk to people about who Erica Owen was, although people are sometimes reluctant to raise the subject out of fear of bringing back terrible memories of her death.

"We talk about her all the time, and I want to talk about her," Greer said. "She was all things bright and cheery."

One of the things that came out of Owen's death was that city police and county sheriff's deputies adopted a "lethality assessment" that officers use on domestic violence calls. The assessment is a number of questions that gauge the level of violence the victim has been subjected to in the relationship.

Law enforcement was asking questions at domestic violence calls prior to the creation of the assessment, but the process iis now more specific.

"A lot of the things on (the assessment) are things we were already doing," said Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department. "The lethality assessment was to make sure nothing fell through the cracks."

Those assessments are sent automatically to Oasis and the Victim's Assistance Office.

"The No. 1 thing (the assessment) has done is allowed officers an opportunity ... to ask questions on a domestic violence call, so they can assess if a victim is in danger and needs Oasis' assistance," said Andrea Robinson, Oasis' director.

The officer can take action right away, such as offering to transport the victim, and any children, to Oasis, or talk to the victim about filing an emergency protective order against the assailant, Boggess said.

The assessments are then looked over by counselors who will reach out to the victim if the questions show the victim needs help.

"If we are able to make contact with the victim, we will go over all the resources available," Robinson said. The change means caseworkers are proactively reaching out to people who need services, rather than waiting for a victim to call.

"It's up to the individual if they want to accept our services," Robinson said. "We have seen an increase in referrals, and that gives us an idea of how many domestic violence cases are happening because the officers will tell us."

Smith the assessments are helping people who could use services, such as filing for a domestic violence order or learning how the system will work for them.

"That's a huge piece of it, because if you can connect with them, you can ease their minds." For example, the people might worry they'll face their abuser along in court, Smith said.

"You will have a victim advocate with you" in court, Smith said. The lethality assessment "is a complete gateway and door-opener," he said.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel is seeking the death penalty against Adams in Owen's death. The next time Adams is scheduled to appear in court, for a pretrial conference, is in October. Kuegel said COVID-19 hampered court activities last year and into the early months of this year, but his office has murder trials scheduled in July, September and November. Kuegel said he would likely be seeking a trial date for Adams at the October hearing.

"It's not lost" because of COVID-19, Kuegel said. "We have been having hearings and pretrial conferences all along, but COVID put a huge delay on the availability of the courts."

Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said his office receives lethality assessments from domestic violence calls every day. Porter said the assessments have been a benefit to getting services to people in domestic violence situations, but it can be hard for a person to break away from an abuser.

"A lot of times ... the person who was assaulted wants to drop it," Porter said. "This is an intimate partner. There are financial obligations or children involved."

Owen died of asphyxiation from being strangled, according to the Daviess County Coroner's Office. The state made strangulation a separate offense in 2019. According to media accounts, the effort to make strangulation its own offense had been ongoing for years.

A 2017 report in Psychology Today says being choked by an intimate partner puts the victim "at tremendous risk of being killed by someone who has choked you before."

Porter said, "the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, and the county attorney.. we are not offering any bonds if (the case) involves a strangulation. The people charged with strangulation are sitting in jail until they have a court date."

Greer said the family plans to keep doing things to honor their daughter's memory.

"We want to keep her name out there," Greer said. "That's our goal. Our biggest fear is people forgetting."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Recommended Stories

  • In pictures: DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts, sparking mass evacuation

    Thousands flee their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a volcano erupts near Goma city.

  • AP PHOTOS: Death and despair on Europe's African frontier

    The young man wore red-and-white-soled sneakers for what proved to be his fatal final journey. After beaches in Greece, Italy and elsewhere, a fleck of Spanish territory on the northern coast of Africa this week became the latest deadly flashpoint in Europe’s battle to stem migration flows from less fortunate regions of the world wracked by conflict, poverty and other miseries. In an unprecedented 48-hour siege that quickly overwhelmed Spanish authorities, more than 8,000 people clambered around border fences and swam from Morocco to the Spanish-governed enclave of Ceuta.

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.

  • Ted Cruz reacts to 'Kremlin Cruz' nickname given to him by MSNBC anchor Brian Williams after the Texas senator shared Russian army propaganda

    Brian Williams named the GOP senator "Kremlin Cruz" after noting that he hated being called "Cancun Cruz" when he fled Texas during a storm.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Ousted GOP Chairwoman Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's statement comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust 'evil lunacy'

    In an interview on Thursday, Greene also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill' for enforcing a mask mandate.

  • The poor, the rich: In a sick India, all are on their own

    For the family of the retired diplomat, the terror struck as they tried desperately to get him past the entrance doors of a private hospital. For the New Delhi family, it came when they had to create a hospital room in their ground-floor apartment. For the son of an illiterate woman who raised her three children by scavenging human hair, it came as his mother waited days for an ICU bed, insisting she’d be fine.

  • Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic

    Time on her hands and a world-class gym at her disposal after the 2020 Olympics were postponed, Simone Biles started experimenting almost as a way to stave off the monotony of training. Pretty soon a vault that she occasionally tinkered with for fun — the Yurchenko double pike — started to look like a vault she could pull off in competition. Hands seemingly magnetized to her hamstrings as she soared off the vaulting table, Biles drilled the Yurchenko double pike during her victory at the US Classic on Saturday night.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition at the US Classic Saturday night.

  • Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

    Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's atomic accord with world powers. The comments by Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, aired by state TV, further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

    Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports. This, from Capito’s office, should be parsed closely: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden.” Capito is trying to drive a wedge between Biden and his staff — Bill Scher (@billscher) May 22, 2021 If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • UK able to count how many people enter and leave the country for the first time, Home Office plans reveal

    The UK will be able to count how many people enter and leave the country for the first time in plans revealed on Sunday by the Home Office. The new digital system will mean that the Government can now accurately measure levels of immigration. The system will also be able to check whether people have permission to enter the country, meaning that the Home Office and border officials can crack down on foreign criminals entering the UK. Those wishing to come to the UK without a visa or immigration status will have to apply for an American-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), around 30 million of which are expected to be processed each year. Migration estimates in the UK have been inaccurate for decades, with the number of Europeans living in the country going underestimated by millions. It was estimated that 3 million people from the continent lived in the UK, but as of last month there have been more than 5.4 million applications from Europeans for settled status. It comes after senior Tory MPs raised questions about the quality of Government data on migrants in Britain, which affects public services plans to meet demand. Last week John Hayes,a former Conservative security minister, said: “It’s really clear that taking back control of our borders means knowing who is coming and going.” The new “fully digital” reforms to the immigation system are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said: “Now we have taken back control and ended free movement, security is at the very heart of our immigration strategy. “Our new fully digital border will provide the ability to count people in and out of the country, giving us control over who comes to the UK. “Our new approach will make it easier to identify potential threats before they reach the border. The British people will have confidence that the strongest controls are in place to keep them safe.”

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • A 'verbal confrontation' led to a mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis that left 2 dead and 8 injured, police say

    The victims include five men and five women, police said. Eight injured victims were sent to local hospitals. One is in critical condition.

  • More than 20 runners killed as sudden 'disastrous weather' hits cross-country mountain race in China

    Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km (62-mile) cross-country mountain race in China. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Official news agency Xinhua confirmed the death toll had risen to 21, according to the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster CCTV also reported the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen said that at around noon on Saturday a section of the rugged ultramarathon course - between kilometres 20 and 31 - was "suddenly affected by disastrous weather". "In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped," Mr Zhang said. Shortly after receiving messages seeking help from some participants, marathon organisers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 of the 172 participants. At around 2pm, weather conditions worsened and the race was immediately called off as local authorities sent more rescuers to help, Mr Zhang said. The victims included top domestic marathon runners Liang Jing and Huang Guanjun, according to a friend of Huang's and Wei Pulong, Liang's coach. Liang had won multiple Chinese ultramarathons in recent years. Huang, who was deaf-mute, won the men's hearing-impaired marathon at the 2019 National Paralympic Games held in Tianjin. Marathon organisers confirmed his death to a friend. "As the event's organiser, we feel a deep sense of guilt and self-blame, express our deep mourning for the victims and deep condolences to their families and the injured runners," Mr Zhang said, as he and other local officials bowed. The race, backed by the Baiyin city government and the Chinese Athletic Association, has been held for four successive years.

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very angry' when actor revealed he had cerebral palsy

    Ashton Kutcher revealed his twin brother's cerebral palsy diagnosis on national TV during a 2003 interview.

  • US policy with Israel and Palestine is broken. Joe Biden must take a different path.

    Hamas uses a powerful weapon as a shield from the chaos it causes.

  • Dallas Mavericks take Game 1 against LA Clippers as Luka Doncic adds another gem

    Luka Doncic had a triple double to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers.