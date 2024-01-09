Owen Freeman Big Ten Freshman of the week
Owen Freeman Big Ten Freshman of the week
If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow shovel could be just the thing to help make the job easier.
The biggest news stories this morning: Sony revealed its mixed reality headset, All the refreshed laptops at CES 2024, Lockly’s Visage smart lock can unlock doors by scanning your face.
Grab the kitchen essential 21,000+ Amazon shoppers swear by — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.
Amazon just announced its adopting the new Matter content casting standard at CES 2024. This is a similar technology to Apple AirPlay, allowing you to beam content from an app to an Amazon-branded device.
The zoo reassured the public that the attack did not impact animal wellbeing and support staff, but it was still determining possible consequences for human visitors.
Blackberry is teaming up with Stellantis and Amazon to develop a simulator that can make it much faster and cheaper to create new vehicle features.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s appeals hearing, Michigan’s football championship and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
All the biggest news from the unofficial first day of CES 2024.
Intel is one of the most notable companies that will host a keynote address at CES 2024. Here's how to watch it.
Newsletter platform Substack has removed five pro-Nazi publications from its platform following weeks of pressure over its content moderation rules.
Kia just made its big CES reveal, and it’s called the Platform Beyond Vehicle, or PBV for short.
Philips teased its first-ever smart deadbolt that works using a touch-free palm reading system at CES 2024.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Many of Anker's power banks and other charging accessories on sale at Amazon, with some products dropping to record low prices.
Challenges like cord cutting, a tough ad environment, and more pressure to turn profits may prompt companies to reevaluate their portfolios.
Waymo has announced that its Waymo One driverless cars will be hitting the highways in Phoenix soon. The driverless vehicles were already on regular Phoenix streets.
The Exobrew's temperature controlled keg handles everything from boiling to serving. But the $879 price might put some off.
Waymo is about to start testing its driverless passenger vehicles on the highway later this month, a critical milestone for the company that, if successful, will unlock expanded commercial operations. The company said Monday that its autonomous Jaguar I-Pace SUVs will begin shuttling employees around the freeways in Phoenix, Arizona in just a few weeks, after having spent much of the last year doing testing with an operator behind the wheel. Bringing its autonomous cars to the highway is just the latest in a series of big steps for Waymo, especially in the Phoenix area.
Eye-tracking tech has been making its way into cars for years as a safety feature, especially with the rise of driver assistance software. Now, Bosch thinks the tech could offer some other benefits -- and it’s showing off two ideas this week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The first scenario is pretty straightforward (and very European): You’re driving home and the car recognizes that you’re looking pretty drowsy.