Owen Freeman Big Ten Freshman of the week

TechCrunch

Waymo is about to start testing its driverless passenger vehicles on the highway later this month, a critical milestone for the company that, if successful, will unlock expanded commercial operations. The company said Monday that its autonomous Jaguar I-Pace SUVs will begin shuttling employees around the freeways in Phoenix, Arizona in just a few weeks, after having spent much of the last year doing testing with an operator behind the wheel. Bringing its autonomous cars to the highway is just the latest in a series of big steps for Waymo, especially in the Phoenix area.