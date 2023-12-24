Owen keeps family traditions going

Dec. 23—Expect the unusual at Teretta Owen's garden, chicken coop and pottery studio.

Her chickens lay eggs of different colors.

Her garden produces loofah sponges and horseradish along with green beans, tomatoes and squash.

Her pottery is tailored to different members of her family.

Owen recalled how her family influenced each area while she grew up.

She said her parents and grandparents grew vegetables.

"Our parents had a garden in the back yard and it was fenced," she said. "We all had our own little spot in the garden so we could grow whatever we wanted."

Her grandfather had chickens, she said.

"Every time we went up to visit him, he would send us home with a chick," Owen said. "We've always had them."

Her mother and grandmother had a pottery studio behind their house, Owen said.

"We got to come over to play with the paint and do stuff like that," she said. "My mom and dad are artistic.

"My older brother is a fantastic artist. He's in Colorado. He's done a drawing with nothing but a red ink pen."

Owen said she took painting classes and jewelry making classes in school. But she didn't pursue art in college. Instead she learned to be an X-ray technician.

However, she learned a lot about pottery and other art media online.

"If I can see it, I can usually figure out how to do it," she said. "The online art community is pretty nice to share how they do stuff."

Owen eventually learned pottery well enough to teach it at Boulevard Christian School, where her children attended.

"That paid half their tuition when I volunteered there," she said. "I got to use their wheel and it was after that, that I decided to get my own wheel."

She said she's been potting at home for about five years.

Owen said she appreciates the independence she gets from the gardens and chickens.

"With society getting crazy and groceries getting expensive, I just think it's a good idea to be able to raise some of your food," she said.

Owen grows what's useful

Teretta Owen's produce ranges from the regular to the unusual.

She said she grows the vegetables in buckets above ground because moles and gophers have burrowed too many holes in the ground.

"We grow things we like to eat," she said. "We grow green beans, we grow cantaloupe, we grow cabbage, squash did real well, and lots of tomatoes."

Different varieties of squash are the easiest, she said. "But, you have to watch out for the squash bugs, be after them all the time."

Owen said she hasn't figured out how to grow carrots.

"I read that someone said they make their ground real soft and then they plant the carrots and cover them with burlap, and leave them covered until the plants were two inches tall."

This year, Owen is growing horseradish.

"I tried to grow tobacco this year, just for the fun of it," she said. "We don't smoke or anything, but we figured it might be a good barter crop."

She also grows and makes loofah sponges to use in bathing.

"To make the loofah, I put it down into a Pringles can and pour soap," she said. "And when you're done, you have soap with loofah sponge in it."

Having fun throwing clay

Owen makes many items on her foot-activated potter's wheel. She dampens and throws the clay on the wheel as it spins. She said she uses a lot of reclaimed clay from items "that don't turn out right."

She smooths the spinning clay with water, shaping it with her hands.

Owen adds personal touches to her items.

"When I do plates, I find pictures online and I trace them onto the plates," she said. "When plate is soft enough I can dig into it. It can get stamped. I always paint the bottom of my plates to add a pop of color."

One mug her daughter calls one item the Cheerio mug

"It was made with clay that fires black," she said. "After it was done, I carved in it and put balls on it and stuck them with a paintbrush tip."

She used a paintbrush tip to make indented lines for pumpkin mugs.

The items are dried for about a week then fired in a kiln to make them waterproof.

Owen currently is making individualized place settings for each family member.

"My grandson Gabriel, the cat plates are his," she said.

Chickens bring Owen pleasure

Owen says it's fun to have blue and green and brown eggs.

But don't let the different colors turn you off.

"My husband says they don't taste any different, and they don't," Owen said.

They have 12 chickens, including Ameraucanas, lavender Orpingtons, a light Brahma and a black copper maran. Owen said she got many from Orscheln and Tractor Supply.

Owen said she collects about four or five eggs each day in cooler weather.

"We've got young hens that started laying," she said. "In spring, when everyone starts laying again, even the older ones, I'll probably get 12 a day."

Surplus eggs are distributed among church friends and family, Owen said.

Owen said she has lost chickens to coyotes and hawks, so they keep chicken wire over the coop.

She also enjoys watching the chickens.

"In the evenings, when it was warmer, we let them out for a couple of hours and we'd lock the dogs up so they can patrol the yard," she said. "There's just something good about sitting out and just watching the chickens."

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"My mom and dad moved here from Texas to take care of my granddad. He had been in bad health. I met my husband and we got married in 1984. We moved to Muskogee when our daughter was born three months premature and we were driving back and forth to Tulsa, this was just closer."

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"The church body that we're in. We're a small group of believers that are pretty sold out for the Lord. We just meet in a different way, have the Lord's table each week, and we all get to share. It's just a real participatory togetherness."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"We kind of like it quiet, so we're hoping it doesn't get real big. We like living outside the city limits, so we can have the chickens."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"Dr. Tom Coburn. He was my doctor and he took real good care of us. We had another doctor, Dr. Brown. She was the kids' pediatrician when they were little. When our daughter was first coming home from the hospital. Dr. Brown actually came to our house and paid our insurance premium. She came to our house and took care of Sarah."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"When they had the explosion at Yaffe Metals about 13 years ago. It shook our house, we were pretty close to it. It lit up outside. It was pretty crazy."

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"Cook, sew or do pottery. If not that, I'm taking care of some of the grandsons."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"Just a small hometown that pretty much has everything we need. We don't find ourselves having to go to Tulsa very often."