Owen man charged in overdose death

Nov. 11—NEILLSVILLE — An Owen man has been charged in a a drug overdose death that occurred in February.

Jacob D. Faude, 31, was charged in Clark County Court with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs and manufacturing or delivering of narcotics.

Judge Lyndsey Brunette set a $20,000 cash bond Thursday, and set a return court date for Nov. 22. If he posts bond, he cannot consume illegal drugs or have any contact with the victim's family.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded on Feb. 26 to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in Greenwood, with an injured person in the car.

The passenger of the vehicle was found unconscious and was believed to be dead. When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle was outside and walking around.

The deceased person, who is not named in the criminal complaint, had a history of drug use, such as heroin, a deputy told EMTs.

The EMTs attempted lifesaving measures, including using Narcan, but it was not successful. White substance was found on money located in the victim's pocket.

Authorities learned the victim got drugs from Faude. However, Faude has denied supplying the drugs.

In a separate case, Faude is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer and bail jumping in Taylor County Court; Faude returns to that court Dec. 19.

In 2017, Faude was convicted of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and OWI-second offense in Eau Claire County Court. He was ordered to serve 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years. He lived on Barstow Street at the time of that case.