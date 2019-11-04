Is Owens Corning's (NYSE:OC) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Owens Corning's (NYSE:OC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Owens Corning's P/E ratio is 13.56. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Owens Corning

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Owens Corning:

P/E of 13.56 = $62.45 ÷ $4.61 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Owens Corning's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.5) for companies in the building industry is higher than Owens Corning's P/E.

NYSE:OC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Owens Corning shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Owens Corning, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Owens Corning increased earnings per share by a whopping 38% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Owens Corning's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Owens Corning has net debt equal to 46% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Owens Corning's P/E Ratio

Owens Corning has a P/E of 13.6. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.1. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.