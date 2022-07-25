Is Owens Corning's (NYSE:OC) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Owens Corning's (NYSE:OC) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Owens Corning's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Owens Corning is:

25% = US$1.1b ÷ US$4.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Owens Corning's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Owens Corning has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Owens Corning was able to see a decent net income growth of 11% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing Owens Corning's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Owens Corning fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Owens Corning Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Owens Corning has a low three-year median payout ratio of 12%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 88% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Owens Corning has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 13% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Owens Corning's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 22% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Owens Corning's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

