Owens & Minor, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 39%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$2.5b, some 4.1% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.16, 39% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Owens & Minor from six analysts is for revenues of US$10.1b in 2023 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 2.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 4.7% to US$1.53 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$10.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.20 in 2023. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the great increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The average the analysts price target fell 7.5% to US$20.67, suggesting thatthe analysts have other concerns, and the improved earnings per share outlook was not enough to allay them. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Owens & Minor at US$23.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Owens & Minor's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Owens & Minor's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 1.9% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 8.0% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Owens & Minor is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Owens & Minor following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Owens & Minor going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Owens & Minor (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

