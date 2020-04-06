Owens & Minor (OMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $6.76, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 7.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 7.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical supply distributor had gained 14.33% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 16.9% in that time.

OMI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.11 billion, down 14.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $8.37 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and -12.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.33% lower within the past month. OMI is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, OMI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.85.

Investors should also note that OMI has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report



