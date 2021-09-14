Owensboro man charged with murder

Sep. 14—The Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man on Monday for the murder of his wife following an incident that occurred on Aug. 26.

Joshua Fuller, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Hannah Fuller, 23, who was found dead at her home in the 4400 block of West Fifth Street almost three weeks ago.

According to Corey King, Kentucky State Police Post 16 public information officer, Joshua Fuller is the person who called 911 informing law enforcement that his wife had shot herself.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department first responded to the scene and called in KSP to investigate the death.

When investigators arrived, they initially reported the incident as a suicide, but realized there were "some things that just weren't adding up," King said.

"We started to get more and more information, and the evidence was suggesting differently," King said. "We had questions right from the beginning."

King said just because a scene appears, and witnesses claim incidents happen, in a certain way "doesn't mean that's what happened."

The preliminary investigation indicates that Joshua Fuller and Hannah Fuller, who the KSP called his "estranged wife," were involved in an altercation when she was shot, the KSP report said.

King added that detectives also found that Joshua Fuller had manipulated the scene to make it appear his wife had harmed herself.

The two had not yet divorced, but were living apart.

Joshua Fuller was arrested at his place of work at 4:30 p.m. Monday, King said.

He is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

The investigation is on going by KSP.

