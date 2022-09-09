Owensboro man found guilty at fraud trial

Sep. 8—Richard G. Maike, the Owensboro man charged with defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme involving an online casino, a social media application and a music platform, was found guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Owensboro.

Jurors found Maike and his co-defendants, Faraday Hosseinipour and Doyce G. Barnes, guilty of securities fraud and mail fraud after a trial that began in July.

Maike, Hosseinipour and Barnes were indicted for their roles in Infinity 2 Global, a company that promised people who bought "packages" a share of the profits in an online casino. The company, also called I2G, also promised people who bought a package profits from the software program I2G Touch and music application Songstagram.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence that I2G really made money by recruiting people into the company, who then recruited others to buy packages, which ranged in price from $100 to $5,000 each.

In the indictment, prosecutors said the online casino never made money, that I2G Touch had numerous flaws and was available elsewhere for free and that company officials fraudulently marketed Songstagram to investors by claiming major music artists were involved in the product.

The indictment said I2G took in as much as $25 million in its short existence between June 2013 and September 2014. Maike spent as much as $12 million in investor funds during that time, and the other defendants made money as well, the complaint says.

The securities fraud charges stem from Maike, Barnes and Hosseinipour knowingly defrauding people, while the mail fraud charge is from people sending payments for packages to Maike's home through the mail.

Maike was found guilty of money laundering for sending investor funds from an I2G account in Owensboro to a company he owned in Hong Kong, then sending the funds back to the U.S. to purchase pasture land in Kansas.

The jury found Maike guilty of nine counts of money laundering and guilty of two counts of attempted tax evasion. The tax evasion charges involved the money Maike transferred for the land sale, which should have been taxed as income.

Mail fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, while securities fraud has a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Maike was found guilty of nine counts of money laundering; each count has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Attempted tax evasion has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers denied a motion to release Maike prior to his sentencing in December.

"One of the things I've heard is evidence of many millions of dollars in a foreign bank," which would give Maike the funds to flee the country, Stivers said. Stivers also ordered Barnes and Hosseinipour held until they surrender their passports.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford said after the verdict that the defendants will be required to pay restitution.

Ford deferred most questions to the U.S. Attorney's office, but said prosecutors appreciated the jury's decision.

"We have the greatest respect for the jury system, and these jurors here, who worked incredibly hard" over the lengthy trial," she said.

Maike, Barns and Hosseinipour will be formally sentenced on Dec. 10. One defendant, Richard Anzalone, previously pleaded guilty.

Two other defendants, Jayson L. Syn and Dennis Dvorin, have yet to go to trial. Ford said a trial date has not yet been set.

