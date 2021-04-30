Owensboro man receives 35 years after pleading guilty to 2019 murder

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·1 min read

Apr. 30—An Owensboro man charged with murder in the 2019 killing of a man in his home on West Victory Court took an plea agreement Thursday in exchange for a 35-year sentence.

Brian Scott Bailey, 52, homeless, was charged with murder and kidnapping in the Sept. 11, 2019 death of Eugene Evans, 76.

Officers were called to Evans' home in the 2600 block of West Victory Court, where they found Evans with his hands bound and suffering from serious injuries inside the home. Bailey, who was found at the home with a minor gunshot wound, was treated for his injuries and charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping. However, a Daviess County grand fury upgraded the assault charge to murder, after Evans died of his injuries on Sept. 19.

Daviess Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said the plea agreement has a recommended sentence of 35 years in prison. If the judge accepts the sentence, Bailey will have to serve 20 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for May 25 in Daviess Circuit Court.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

