🌱 Owings Mills Arborist + Council Chair Email Faux Pas

Intervals of clouds and sun. High: 65 Low: 49.

Here are the top stories today in Owings Mills-Reisterstown:

Owings Mills arborist gives tips on how to detect hazards ahead of time (WBAL TV Baltimore) Garrison Forest Among 4 Schools In County With COVID-19 Outbreaks (Owings Mills-Reisterstown Patch) Baltimore County Council chairman violated policy with emails linking to campaign contribution page, inspector general says (Baltimore Sun) Salvatore 'Sam' Prestianni, a retired Social Security Administration executive who coached youth baseball, dies (Baltimore Sun)

Today in Owings Mills-Reisterstown:

From my notebook:

Baltimore Humane Society: "BHS is in need of paper towels and canned spray cheese! Check out our Amazon Wishlist: https://smile.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/2QHE9DZCVWBUJ" (Facebook)

Irvine Nature Center: "Only two weeks until Irvine's Spring Lunch & Learn! Join us for a presentation on Spring Wildflowers, a tour of the Woodland Garden, and catered luncheon. Wednesday, May 4th, 12-1:30PM Ticket cost: $30/person; $20/member (Facebook)

Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company 500: "Did you know that 97% of ladder accidents occur at home? In fact, every year 500,000 people are treated for ladder-related injuries; approximately 300 of these incidents prove to be fatal. The four main causes of ladder accidents are: 1...." (Facebook)

Northwest Chamber of Commerce: "We are THRILLED to have Liberty Delight Farms as a market vendor at our upcoming farmers market! They offer fresh meats and eggs as well as dog treats. They are located right here in Reisterstown, but come see them weekly on Wednesday's ..." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Owings Mills New Town: "Hey neighbors, would anyone know how much the post office charges for a replacement key to the mailbox? - And has anyone happened to come across a set of keys with about 4 keys on it?" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Winterset I: "Anyone missing a sweet light brown dog tonight in Winterset I? - He or she is on my back deck right now at 1 AM. No collar. Can't really bring the dog in because I have cats. If it's still here in the morning, will take to shelter. ..." (Nextdoor)

Events:

