Owl rescued from flue of wood-burning stove in Aberdeen

An owl has been rescued after getting trapped in the flue of a wood-burning stove in Aberdeen.

The Scottish SPCA was called in by a member of public to free what was initially thought to be a hawk in the Hazlehead area of the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also alerted and bird, a tawny owl, was eventually removed.

The owl was checked over and given some food and water before being released back in to the wild.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Lynn Cruickshank said: "This was quite a tricky rescue and when I first arrived all I could see were the bird's feet and some feathers sticking out of the wood burner.

"I managed to get hold of the bird and get them out of the flue but I couldn't get them past the damper at the top of the stove. I then realised the bird was a tawny owl and too big to fit.

"Eventually it was agreed that we could break the seal around the stove and flue and remove the stove to free the owl. We're so grateful to the member of the public for being so understanding and helpful."

She added: "Thankfully the owl was unharmed from the adventure."

SFRS watch commander Dennis Chalmers said: "We were pleased to be able to help this magnificent bird and it's great to know that it's now back in the wild.

"Our highly-skilled crews answer a wide range of calls to help animals in distress across the country."