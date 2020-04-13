Owl Rock Capital Donates $1 Million to Food Bank For New York City

Donation will provide meals to families in need including healthcare workers in NYC communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital, a leading alternative asset manager, announced today that it will donate $1 million to Food Bank For New York City to assist with relief efforts related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will provide meals to families in need including healthcare workers in New York City who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

Douglas Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and Craig Packer, Co-Founders of Owl Rock Capital Partners, said: "We stand with everyone affected by this pandemic, which has impacted the global community and our hometown of New York City in unprecedented ways. We applaud those on the front lines fighting this virus, and we are committed to supporting our city's most vulnerable during this incredibly difficult time. We are proud to partner with Food Bank For New York City to help fight food insecurity in the areas most impacted by this pandemic, and we commend their work and mission."

This donation will go directly towards supporting Food Bank For New York City's efforts to fight hunger brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. From providing a support network, to making nourishment and vital resources accessible to adults and children across the five boroughs, Food Bank is working diligently to support families and individuals during this time of uncertainty.

Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Food Bank For New York City said: "We are thankful for Owl Rock Capital's commitment to helping us ensure the health and wellness of our city. 1.5 million New Yorkers relied on Food Bank before the outbreak, and we're seeing more people struggling to feed their families amidst the pandemic and economic stress. We are grateful that community partners such as Owl Rock are here to support us in our efforts."

As Owl Rock Capital continues to monitor the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, the company is dedicated to continuing its relief efforts as the global situation evolves as well as engage in broader philanthropic and community activities.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital, together with its subsidiaries ("Owl Rock"), is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $16.4 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019. Owl Rock is comprised of a team of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock's relationship-oriented approach to investing provides companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit us at www.owlrock.com.

About Food Bank For New York City

For 36 years, Food Bank For New York City has been the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources. Food Bank takes a strategic, multifaceted approach that provides meals and builds capacity in the neediest communities, while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers. Through its network of more than 1,000 charities and schools citywide, Food Bank provides food for more than 61 million free meals per year for New Yorkers in need. Food Bank For New York City's income support services, including food stamps (also known as SNAP) and free tax assistance for the working poor, put more than $110 million each year into the pockets of New Yorkers, helping them to afford food and achieve greater dignity and independence. Food Bank's nutrition education programs and services empower more than 50,000 children, teens and adults to sustain a healthy diet and active lifestyle on a limited budget. Working toward long-term solutions to food poverty, Food Bank develops policy and conducts research to inform community and government efforts. To learn more about how you can help, please visit foodbanknyc.org . Follow us on Facebook (FoodBank4NYC), Twitter (@FoodBank4NYC) and Instagram (FoodBank4NYC).

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani

212-651-4705

orccir@owlrock.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

David Wells / Kelly Smith Aceituno / Josh Clarkson

pro-owlrock@prosek.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owl-rock-capital-donates-1-million-to-food-bank-for-new-york-city-301039292.html

SOURCE Owl Rock Capital