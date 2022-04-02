Owlet, Inc.'s (NYSE:OWLT) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Owlet, Inc.'s (NYSE:OWLT) future prospects. Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. On 31 December 2021, the US$539m market-cap company posted a loss of US$72m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Owlet's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Owlet is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$37m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Owlet's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 30% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

