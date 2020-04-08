Own A 1978 Chevy Corvette With An Eckler-Designed 'Turbo' Body Kit

Take a trip back to the '70s with this vintage 'Vette adorned with an Eckler body kit.

The 1978 model year marked the 25th anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvette. To commemorate this important milestone, the body was completely redesigned with a sleek fastback profile and a wrap-around rear window. GR Auto Gallery is offering the opportunity to own one incredibly unique 1978 Chevrolet Corvette with an Eckler-designed "Turbo" body kit. For those not familiar, Eckler Corvette has been around since 1961 and offers countless accessories and restoration parts for all generations.

Finished in a shiny, bright shade of red, this Corvette is adorned with multi-colored stripes that is sure to bring waves of '70s nostalgia to many. The most obvious exterior difference from your run-of-the-mill '78 Corvette is the addition of the Eckler "Turbo" body kit that consists of wider fenders, a hood with custom vents, different bumpers, and rear wing. These high-quality Eckler body kits definitely make a statement. Also, the car features reflective glass t-tops that can be removed for cruising on warm, sunny days.

Powering this vintage Corvette is a naturally-aspirated L-82 350-cubic-inch V8 engine mated to a smooth automatic transmission. A side-exit exhaust setup not only provides extra oomph and performance, it adds to the car's overall aesthetic. With plenty of power on tap, this sports car comes to a halt quickly thanks to power brakes. Power steering helps to navigate turns easily.

Open the doors to an exceptionally clean interior finished in red vinyl with black and chrome accents throughout. In addition, this car is equipped with air conditioning to keep the cabin nice and cool, and the convenience of power windows which roll down at the touch of a button. According to the seller, this classic Corvette has just under 40,000 miles on the clock.